Adsum short film reviews, price and where to buy

SHOP $ 95, adsumnyc.com

Put your ear to the ground on Menswear World and you will hear it: a low, incessant rumble. This is, my friends, the sound of about a million guys talking at once about the awesome power of shorts that can go anywhere. I’m not talking about the general versatility of, say, lightweight chino shorts that can go from preppy to deeply anti-prep with a few clever style changes, though those are great too. What I’m talking about is shorts that can really fit all over: the ocean, the gym, the bodega, the bar, you name it.

These are the shorts that when you pack for a vacation (remember that?) And realize you’re running out of space, can fill the role of The One Pair of Shorts for the week. The ones you put on when you’ve decided to go for the day, but have no idea what the day will bring. They’re tough yet lightweight, dry quickly but not too dry like swimwear, and just what you need to make your summer easier. And Adsum’s Site Shorts, part of the Brooklyn-based brand’s latest collection, does the trick.

The tone-on-tone embroidery means even logophobes can rock them. Courtesy

They are built to last.

As a background, here is a brief personal anecdote. A few years ago I bought a pair of lightweight nylon shorts that I really liked. Expensive, but briefly. After only a few wear and tear, I sat down on a roughly hewn wooden bench and made a hole in the seat. It was, to say the least, a little disappointing. Adsum’s shorts, however, are made from a dense weave coated nylon that is specially designed to resist abrasion. This is good for anyone who sits on roughly hewn wooden benches, of course, but also for people who want to get out into nature, or drop onto a sidewalk every now and then to relax and watch the world go by. In other words: anyone who wants to do summer things. In other in other words: everyone.

Zippered pockets keep your valuables safe. Courtesy

They are respectful of water.

While I wholeheartedly advocate investing in proper and specially designed swimwear, I am also well aware of how easy it is to be near a body of water without warning. I’m talking about those impromptu outings to the beach, or staying in a hotel that you didn’t realize there was a pool, or the barbecue in the backyard with a sprinkler installed for the kids but damn it hot and it looks like fun. These are the shorts you want to wear when these situations arise. They have drainage holes so you don’t get bogged down, zippered pockets so your (waterproof!) Stuff won’t float, and quick-dry fabric so you don’t get soggy all day. The only thing they’re missing is a mesh liner, which if you’re a boxer type could be good news.

Drainage holes, so you won’t get waterlogged. Courtesy

They are perfect for summer 2021.

This is where the vibrations come in. Because there is something about these shorts that feel good for the time being. It’s the color, that’s for sure. The six-and-a-half-inch inseam and squarer fit, for another. The outdoor aesthetic but also a kind of urban aesthetic. It’s all these things, plus a little I don’t know what seasoning that makes the Shorts Site singularly suited to this moment. We get vaxxed. We return to the world. We want to pull ourselves together but embrace the laid back style that we all spent the last year polishing to perfection. And these are exactly the shorts to do all of that and more.

