The fashion of the “urban cowboy” is still visible today

When it was released in 1980, Urban Cowboy immortalized Houston’s honky-tonk hang Gilley’s Club and popularized the mellow country tracks played there. Illustrated by artists like Kenny Rogers, Urban CowboyThe particularly refined soundtrack defined what became the predominant country sound in the early 1980s.. And while this music was experiencing an unprecedented boom, Western fashion also experienced a resurgence. And that influence still hasn’t faded.

The creation of the “urban cowboy”

Urban Cowboy is based on a Squire 1978 article: “The Urban Cowboy Ballad: America’s Search for the Real Grain.” In the article, journalist Aaron Latham explores the special nightlife of Mickey Gilley’s honky-tonk Pasadena and presents the club as an escape from the displacement and economic anxiety shared by many rural migrants. The James Bridges film, based on the article, premiered two years later.

At the start of the film, Buford “Bud” Davis (John Travolta) moves to Houston, Texas from his small hometown to work on an oil rig. Soon he was inundated with the bustling honky-tonk lifestyle at Gilley’s Club in nearby Pasadena. At Gilley’s, Bud meets Sissy (Debra Winger) and a tumultuous relationship ensues. Bud is old-fashioned and, by today’s standards, sexist. Meanwhile, Sissy is a firecracker from a woman who just wants to ride the mechanical bull! Oh yes, there are also a lot of mechanical bull rides. And dance to country music. All together, good entertainment. But what really makes these scenes memorable, decades later, is what everyone was wearing.

Fashion Urban Cowboy is of course characterized by cowboy boots, cowboy hats and chunky belt buckles. Plus blue Wranglers for the guys, little tanks and tied shirts for the ladies. Appeared in part as a response to the glamor of the disco craze of the previous decade – ironically, also popularized by John Travolta – the predominant western style of the 80s was not so much inspired by the Wild West as it was utilitarian. As Urban Cowboy showcases, the carriers were blue collar workers. The outfits, while fun and flirty, are certainly understated. And physically durable compared to contemporary trends of the 1980s.

Following the release of the film, Cowboy Sales boots and printed western shirts, you know the genre with embroidered roses and topstitched panels, have jumped. Check it out New York Times 1982 article: “WESTERN CLOTHING MANUFACTURERS SUFFER FROM URBAN COWBOY FAD DEATH.” While the title speaks for itself, the statistics are overwhelming: A $ 5 billion industry has swelled, seemingly overnight. Tony Lama, the greatest shoemaker of the time, saw his profits in 1981 increase by 88% over the previous year. The difference? Urban cowboy.

But as Robert Reinhold’s article illustrates, the prevalent style was not here to stay. By the end of 1982, factories and factories across Texas who produced the dress in demand were suddenly forced and laid off employees and shut down. It might have seemed like the western trend was over forever … until the sprawling pastiche of our 21st century revived fashion again!

“Are you a real cowboy?”

Western clothing today

Very popular “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X perfectly crystallized the viral Western “moment” that erupted in 2019. And it wasn’t the first time, nor the last time, that the cowboy aesthetic would be reused in our evolving culture.

In Urban Cowboy, Bud is a traditional small town boy who tries to hack him in the big city of Houston. As he interacts with more metropolitan Texans, his country quirks stand out. But the Western style worn today is heralded, somewhat ironically, by young millennials (or Generation Z “zoomers”) who for the most part have no connection with the rural landscapes that inspired it. The charm of the rodeo is now drawn into the city from media sources, rather than any real life experience. Let’s call it “Urban Cowboy”. For example, shopping for vintage t-shirts is an example of “Urban Cowboy” life.

Going out in New York, it’s typical to see bolo ties on guys in bars. And cowboy boots on just about everyone. Even ten gallon hats are quite common on the streets of Brooklyn. And like the characters of Urban Cowboy, these accessories are worn with an individual flare – now enabled by fast fashion. For example, denim jackets now adorned with faux leopard cowboy hats à la Britney Spears or cheap snakeskin leather jackets. See all below.

The trend seemed to be in full swing – er, two full stages – before the pandemic broke out. Suddenly these mischievous statements were replaced by the distinct, though equally rural, Cottage Core aesthetic: a collection of kitschy tastes that flourished in online publications during this socially distant era. There is something about the gingham and the seclusion that feels good, like a walk in nature … Meanwhile, the splendor of the urban cowboy is inherently social. Bud’s character of course illustrates a peacock aspect. But there is also the undeniable proximity to live music. As cities reopen, we may soon see a return of the cowboys.