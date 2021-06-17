Luxury knitwear brand Avon Celli relaunches in spring 2022 – WWD





MILAN – “This brand is not my thing.” That’s how fashion entrepreneur Cristina Calori kicked off an interview about the relaunch of Italian knitwear brand Avon Celli. It might seem awkward to hear this from someone pitching a new project, but it says a lot about Calori’s approach to business. Calori is the president of WP Lavori in Corso, a group based in Bologna, Italy, which manages and distributes a range of international brands. The company owns the Baracuta and BD Baggies labels, and distributes Barbour and Blundstone. “We’re very focused on the heritage brands, but they’re all in the outdoor segment, more sporty and relaxed,” Calori explained. “Avon Celli is a heritage brand, but it is positioned in the luxury arena and that is why I decided to separate it from other brands.” Fully aware of the differences separating its traditional activity from the luxury arena, for the relaunch of Avon Celli, Calori has decided to partner with the Milan showroom 247, which will distribute the brand’s collections from the sales campaign. spring 2022, starting this week. The Italian entrepreneur acquired Avon Celli about ten years ago, but the project was put on hold for some time. “I was too busy doing other things, but when I sold Woolrich I finally had more time to spend on other things and off we went,” she explained. Founded in Milan by Pasquale Celli in 1922, Avon Celli had a golden moment in the 90s, when the company not only sold successful knitwear collections under the Avon Celli brand, but was also the exclusive manufacturer of knitwear from a range of luxury brands, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. “My father wore beautiful Avon Celli sweaters that were recognized for the richness of their special stitches,” Calori said, adding that the brand’s archives dating back to the ’80s are a major source of inspiration for the relaunch of the brand. . While historically the brand has been more focused on men’s clothing, Calori has decided to devote the same attention to both collections, which for the spring 2022 season feature around 20 items each. Crafted primarily from cotton, as well as cotton and silk blends, the range offers an all-knit total look, where tops, ranging from sweaters to polo shirts, are juxtaposed with dresses, shorts and pants. “The emphasis is on textures since we use all the amazing stitches that we find in the archives,” Calori said, adding that the creative team mainly worked a color palette of bright tones, including red, which was chosen like that of Avon Celli. official color. The brand’s spring 2022 collection, which will also be sold on the brand’s online store to launch in February, will cost between 400 and 1,000 euros. Asked about the brand’s potential, Calori said that in the first phase Italy will be the most attractive market for the brand. “However, I see great potential in the United States, where the brand had a very good business,” she added. See also: Inacio Ribeiro relaunches Clements Ribeiro cashmere knitwear Sustainable knitwear brand James Street Co. launches its first spring collection Fall 2021 Trend: Knitwear







