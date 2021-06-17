Runway to Gangway, a fashion industry director named CMO for Celebrity Cruises





Celebrity Cruises announced today that former fashion house marketer Michael Scheiner has been named senior vice president and chief marketing officer for the new luxury travel company. Reporting to President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Scheiner will join Celebrity on July 12 and oversee all aspects of new customer acquisition, brand loyalty and e-commerce globally. Scheiner joins at an important time for the cruise line. Being new to the travel industry, he brings an exciting and new perspective as the Celebrity Cruises fleet returns to full service across the globe. Having led innovative marketing strategies for a number of the most iconic fashion brands, Scheiner is well positioned to drive the growth of the ambitious set of new luxury products that Celebrity Cruises embodies. Coming from Tommy Hilfiger, where he was Managing Director of Marketing, Scheiner was instrumental in modernizing the aesthetics of the Tommy Hilfiger brand and, while he was with the brand, launched innovative e-commerce programs, digital programs and live streaming events, generating enormous affinity and engagement with the brand. with Generation X and Millennial audiences. A passionate leader and champion of goal-driven marketing, Scheiner understands the power of new luxury brands to leverage their profile to act as powerful catalysts for change. He launched the Hilfigers Peoples Place program, an initiative to make the fashion industry more inclusive for the BIPOC community; and the acclaimed 2021 advertising campaign, Moving Forward Together, which encouraged people to unite for a better future. Prior to joining Tommy Hilfiger, Michael spent eight years at fresh food retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, holding various senior marketing roles in the company’s brand portfolio including abercrombie kids, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks. There, he oversaw the creation and execution of the brand’s digital marketing strategies, rebranding efforts and new product launches. His career also includes positions at Urban Outfitters and Ralph Lauren. See also Michael joins us at such an exciting and important time for our brand as we lead the return to service in the industry and prepare to grow our fleet with our superb Celebrity summit and Celebrity Beyond, says Lutoff-Perlo. As I pondered what would define a brand’s success for the future, Michael’s deep expertise in the digital landscape, global execution and merchandising, and his experience leading strong teams ticked all the boxes. boxes. Our brand is positioned for the big days to come and I look forward to Michael further elevating all that our new luxury brand promise entails. I have been fascinated by the cruise industry ever since I dreamed of working on a ship as a child. When I met the Celebrity management team, I was amazed at how attentive they were to developing their new luxury brand, putting their guests first and doing so much good to the people. communities they visit and serve, Scheiner said. I am excited to be working with Lisa and the entire team to build on the amazing experiences they have created and work together to continue to position the brand for long term success. A graduate of the University of Miami, Scheiner remains an active alumnus, serving as a member of the Marketing Advisory Board for the University of Miami Herbert Business Schools curriculum, graduate opportunities and programs. executive leadership. He is also an advisor to mobile app startup Lawzy, Inc.

