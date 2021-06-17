Guillermo Andrade’s 424 Streetwear brand to be featured at Milan Fashion Week – WWD

MILAN – “If you want to make movies you come to Los Angeles, if you want to be fashionable you have to go to Milan,” said Guillermo Andrade, explaining why he organized the spring 2022 collection of his brand 424 in the city. Italian for the first time.

The decision to land in Milan was a very personal one, the Guatemalan-born designer, retail guru and streetwear maven told Zoom from his Los Angeles store FourTwoFour on Fairfax.

“My spirit took me to Milan… I really feel at home there: the people, the culture, the football, the fashion, the attention to [quality], the people who make the fabrics are the family. This is how I like to see the world, ”he enthused, adding that he has moved all the production of his 424 label to the country following a licensing agreement with the Italian manufacturer 380 Group which can guarantee better quality.

After experimenting with other presentation formats, like showroom campaigns and catwalks, which didn’t quite match the brand’s ethos anchored in high streetwear, he felt the time had come to host his first official parade, albeit digitally.

“Now I have a very clear idea of ​​what I want to show, and I want to share, so now is the time. Now it feels more real, there is more texture, more background, more references, more of categories, the production is on a different level, the prices are right, the fabrics are amazing, the production is like a dream, I’m just getting started, “he offered.

The Spring 2022 collection will make its video debut on June 20 at 4:00 p.m. CET.

Andrade, who co-founded the brand in 2014, explained that he tried to distill a commentary on the American lifestyle – the good and the bad – in his short film, a portrayal of what he calls the earth. “where so many people end up from so many places and share the same dream. We wanna get there, we wanna live our shit and come here and try.

Rather than follow a theme, it took inspiration from the 1991 conspiracy book “Behold a Pale Horse” by Milton William “Bill” Cooper, a textbook that has largely influenced generations of rappers in the United States and shaped the vision. Andrade’s self-proclaimed cynic of a world. it’s not “that fuzzy, cute place.”

He’s kept the benchmark subtle – almost to himself, he said – and built a wardrobe of essentials that speak to the global clients he’s looking to tap into. “The clothes are a reflection of the lifestyle, [they are] a first person perspective on the need I have, ”he said.

“I feel like if I’m going through something, maybe someone else is going through the same… The point of what we do is to be able to connect with people,” he said. noted, mentioning different clothing needs according to geographic areas, age groups and communities.

As such, he strongly believes that the brand should target the cool sixteen-year-old kids on the streets, who may have only worn cotton sweaters until now, as well as members of the Arsenal football club team, which named 424 its formal wear sponsor in 2019..

Case in point: Andrade’s own vision of tailoring has played an increasingly central role in the 424 offering, reflecting what his style and lifestyle has always been since he was 14, shopping for blazers vintage in Goodwill thrift stores to associate them with a polo shirt. baggy shirts and jeans.

“Even though I’m on Fairfax, I’ve never changed, I’ve always been the same, the wardrobe has always been the same, now it’s just really nice clothes,” said Andrade.

With a clear vision in mind, there is also room for growth, and the Milan show is just an introduction to the world 424, which can open up to other categories such as women’s clothing, he hinted.

Andrade celebrated his 10th career anniversary last year – preparing 10 collaborations with 10 different brands ranging from Doublet to Babylon LA and Australian label Song for the Mute – but he’s hardly one to look back.

Asked about the evolution of the streetwear phenomenon, which has evolved from a niche garment for the youth counter-culture to a global phenomenon that has reverberated throughout the luxury industry, Andrade said the trend is not growing. will never really fade.

“Now there are fancy names for it, now there is kind of a need to define it and put it in a place where businesses can hang out and make money. We made some kind of a system for each other, a support system for sharing and sort of discovering new things, and they called it hype. We didn’t call it hype, it was just us working with friends, it was our group, ”he noted.

Streetwear purists might argue that the phenomenon’s global resonance has caused it more harm than good, eroding its original soul – but not from Andrade’s perspective.

Streetwear had already made its presence felt in the industry at least since Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was named Menswear Designer of the Year for his work at Sean John at the 2004 CFDA Awards, beating veterans like Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

“It’s not new; it is that now it is so present and so relevant that it must be recognized and as it is recognized, the friction which results from it will create something new, it is an evolution ”, noted Andrade.

If corporate takeovers of streetwear aesthetics – and the luxury alliances that flowed from them – had not happened, Andrade and his peers would never have had the opportunities they did. -he declares.

“You can’t be a hypocrite and say that you don’t like something that benefits you. I used to be really extreme to protect the game, but you learn over time that that’s really not true because if the appeal of what we’re doing wasn’t felt by so many people all over the world, I wouldn’t have this opportunity to work with Arsenal.

“These brands weren’t speaking directly to us, they were creating a lifestyle that you wanted to aspire to, that you wanted to have someday, but they weren’t speaking directly to you. Now they have to do it, now the conversation has widened, I’m excited about the things that are going to happen next, the opportunities it creates for all of my friends, colleagues and myself, ”he said. note.

To this end, he did not rule out welcoming investors on board if the right partners came knocking on his door. “I was not ready to have one before, I think both mentally and in terms of my business goals, now for example I know what I need from investors, before not really”, a- he declared.

In the meantime, he has forged ties with Hornitos Tequila for the Andrade Mentorship Program, which will allow young fashion enthusiasts to apply for a 10-week apprenticeship program with him and his team to learn the ins and outs of the industry. of fashion.

