Olivia Culpo goes monochrome in leather dress and heeled sandals in New York – Footwear News

Olivia Culpo stepped out on Wednesday in two big trends in New York City. The social media star and the model were spotted leaving Gemma, wearing a button-down leather dress in a silky caramel hue. Culpo accessorized the mini dress with a coordinating beige belt, giving the dress a cinched feel. In his arms, Culpo carried his dog Oliver Sprinkles in one arm and held a slat-colored toe in the other. To finalize the monochrome theme, Culpo opted for a shoe silhouette that’s having a highlight right now: big toe sandals.

Olivia Culpo in New York City on June 16. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Olivia Culpo’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA Culpo’s pair – Gia Couture x Rosie Huntington-Whitley Woven Toe-Ring Slide Sandals – feature a thick woven strap and a single loop around the big toe. The heels, which sell for $ 740 on BergdorGoodman.com, are then finalized with a square construction and a wooden stiletto heel. Related

Gia / Rhw Woven Toe Ring Slide Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman Big toe sandals first appeared on the fashion scene in the summer of 2019 and have remained popular with celebrities ever since. In addition to Culpo, stars such as Shay Mitchell, Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner and many more showcased the on-trend look. The off-center concept of the strappy sandal brings dimension and modernity, giving an advantage to simple basics like straight-leg jeans or slip-on dresses. In addition to the toe ring heels, the monochrome walk-in closet is also a popular style hack of the year. While sporty looks of the same hue have been around for some time, we saw it see a revival in the 2021 presidential election with First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady. Michelle Obama all showing off in one-color outfits. The concept is so trendy because it is easy and gives the outfit a coordinated and refined feel with little to no effort. When it comes to its shoe labels, Culpo tends to lean towards luxury. His favorite brands include: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. Add big toe sandals to your summer shoe rotation with these picks below.

