Balenciaga’s Clones explores fashion in liminal space between reality, technology





On June 6, Balenciaga released its spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection for men and women on its official YouTube channel. In a virtual fashion show titled Clones, the creative director of fashion house Demna Gvasalia explores the filter of technology on fashion, creating an alternate reality for her latest collection to exist. In Clones, director Quentin Deronzier transports audiences to a feverish surreal dream filled with Matrix-esque silhouettes, Crocs stiletto heels and a hack, or parody, of famous Gucci pieces. To model the 44 looks of the show, Gvasalia and Deronzier call on the model Eliza Douglas; through a combination of deepfakes, machine learning and 3D modeling, the entire collection is presented through clones of her image walking through rows of virtual viewers. Gvasalias Clones never happened in reality; instead, it was simulated in its own liminal space. By using digital clones for this collection, Gvasalias’ playful approach is filtered by technology. The result is a dystopian set of Gvasalias trademarks, including oversized styles with magnified details that have been perfected by the designer. The looks featured, including the expected Gucci hacks, provide a glimpse of an alternate fashion reality where luxury houses compete against each other and collections exist in their own worlds. The Balenciagas Spring 2022 collection is presented as the company prepares its slow exit from social isolation, raising the question of the longevity and even relevance of Gvasalias’ flagship pieces. The opening look of the show has the model draped in an all-black outfit and an opaque veil. The following looks are standard fare for Balenciaga, where the house heritage meets the avant-garde revisions of Gvasalias. Haute couture mingles with streetwear sensibility; blazers and down jackets with exaggerated silhouettes are paired with trendy hoodies and bags. The Douglas clone, wearing a gray blazer with wide slanted shoulders, wears a lime green grocery bag with black leggings and boots from the Balenciagas Crocs collaboration. Floor-to-the-ground trench coats parade the catwalks, worn with sunglasses and alien scarves. Denim also makes an appearance throughout the show in the form of jeans and oversized skirts with suspenders, rings and studs all over and paired with loose graphic hoodies. The final look is a bodycon red dress with an oversized tulle mermaid tail, a tribute to the character. Divine in the 1972 film Flamingos. Contrasting with the first glance, this luminous number ends the show on a high visual note. The collection is very Gvasalia, who left her Vetements brand to focus on bringing contemporary culture and streetwear influence to Balenciaga. The Triple S sneaker, one of Gvasalia’s first brands, is appearing in several looks. The sneakers are worn alongside a tracksuit-jumpsuit hybrid, oversized oblong sunglasses and an oversized tote bag, one of the Gucci pieces cloned by Gvasalia, its coated canvas covered with BB to replace the famous GG motif. from Gucci. The tote is one of many Gucci clones, a response to Gucci’s initial hack of Balenciaga into its 100th anniversary collection. Among these, the Guccis Jackie silhouette is redone with the Balenciaga brand and the famous Instagram monogram belt reinterpreted with a BB buckle. No wonder these Bucci bags made this spring 2022 collection so much anticipated. At first glance, these accessories can be mistaken for iconic Gucci pieces. The goal is not so much to fool the eye as to question the idea of ​​branding; a tote bag with This is not a Gucci bag painted on the side shows this clearly. While it is not uncommon for traditional fashion houses to collaborate with everyday brands, a creative partnership of this nature between two major luxury houses is historic. As Creative Director, Gvasalia drew on Balenciagas’ legacy through his avant-garde interpretations of forms, creating a playful relationship between fashion and the body. These themes carry on through the impressive production value of Clones, placing the latest fashion houses ready-to-wear and their remarkable accessories in a liminal surreal space. The only concern is whether this moment will fall victim to the fashion industry’s consumerist trend towards hyped collections, ultimately condemning the Balenciagas Gucci clones to gathering dust in the back of the closet. Contact Michelle San Andres at [email protected].







