Erdem launches a men’s collection for spring 2022





British fashion label Erdem is launching its first foray into menswear for spring 2022. The wardrobe, made up of 27 looks, features a variety of soft cuts, such as checkered overcoats and blazers, jeweled-toned knits. and bold floral print shirts. There is even an avant-garde boiler combination. Born in Canada, Erdem Moraliolu studied at the Royal College of Art and founded his eponymous brand in 2005. After winning the first Fashion Fringe award and later the Vogue Fashion Fund, Erdem has become synonymous with romantic women’s clothing. After more than 15 years designing just for women, Moraliolu told WWD: I always felt the world I created for women could apply to a man. It was just an inevitable thing. And this calm from the pandemic allowed a moment to concentrate, to really think about who my man is, what he is talking about, his relationship with my wife. Inspired by the works of the late filmmaker Derek Jarman, the collection was photographed and filmed by the beach to re-capture his sense of light and mood. Elsewhere, the works and sketchbooks of British watercolor artist Patrick Procktor have served as inspiration. Explaining the collection, Erdem said: It’s as utilitarian as it is romantic. There is also a youth. There is something quite relaxed, there is almost a little softness, but also something very romantic.



