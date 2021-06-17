Royal Ascot is back without the Queen





The Tootsie Rollers attend the 2021 Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in England.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Royal Ascot, this horse race par excellence English, is back with its bonus show of flamboyant glamor, crazy hats, fun and frivolity but without the most traditional of presences, that of Queen Elizabeth, who chose not to attend for the first time in his reign. Good weather, fast ground, a long list of exceptional horses and a packed house of 80,000 hungry, thirsty and avid gamblers (including various members of the British Royal Household and national and international celebrities), portend a success for the 2021 race which will last from June 15 to 19 and with a limited daily attendance in the event of a pandemic of 12,000 guests. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend Royal Ascot 2021 on Wednesday 16 June.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Camille, Duchess of Cornwall

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The prince of wales

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Duchess of Cornwall adjusts her face mask. Photo Max Mumby / Indigo

Getty Images

Princess Anne, Princess Royal. Photo by Chris Jackson

Getty Images

An ornate hat adorns the second day.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Since its inauguration in 1711, the Royal Ascot races, #Royal Ascot, have been considered among the most important in the world, attracting many of the best racehorses from around the world competing for millions of cash prizes. Equine competition is also one of the most important fashion events on the UK calendar, with celebrities, models, aristocrats and other racing enthusiasts parading in their most extravagant sartorial splendor. MORE FORBESKate Middleton at Royal Ascot: beaming amid scandalous hats and flamboyant fashion The queen owns many thoroughbred horses who have won races at Royal Ascot several times. She has a horse racing this year and, according to royal sources, is following the race on television from Windsor Castle. Royal assistants also said she plans to attend the races later in the week. Among the royals appearing among the reduced-capacity crowd were Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The dress code for the event calls for hats for women and top hats for men, and the parade of extravagant hats, crazy fascinators, gaudy dresses and costumes is as much of a spectacle as the horses. Photo by Chris Jackson

Getty Images

Rebecca Johnson and Brian Mann pose for photographers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Photo / Alastair Grant

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindal watches the Queen’s horse, King’s Lynn, in the King’s … [+] Stand Stakes Race.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A runner arrives dressed in an ornate outfit.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Khadija Mellah. Photo by Kirstin Sinclair

Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Photo by Kirstin Sinclair

Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Francesca Cumani and Charlotte Hawkins

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Enjoy the moment

Getty Images

Hats in faux competition

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Flaming hair at the racetrack

AFP via Getty Images

The wonderful Tootsie rolls.

Getty Images

Red … and more red.

PA Images via Getty Images

Flying saucers and birds

AFP via Getty Images

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman.

Wire picture

Gary Carroll aboard Quick Suzy on his way to win the Queen Mary Stakes on day two. photo by … [+] Harry trump

Getty Images









