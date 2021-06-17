11 TikTok Approved Target Dresses For Summer





For Target fans, this title should come as no surprise – her new collection of designer dresses includes bold and vibrant pieces from stylists who have dressed everyone from Rihanna to Michelle Obama. People on social media are in love with the line, as well as several other easy and breezy warm-weather styles available at the retailer. Remember the puff-sleeve ruched dress that flew off the shelves before it even went live in February? It’s the kind of vibe that TikTok users in particular can’t get enough of.

Browsing through the hashtag #targetdress (which garnered 19.5 million occasional views at time of publication), you will see users with 100 followers and users with 100,000 followers publish their rave reviews summer dresses, t-shirt dresses and babydoll dresses. Two popular and trendy styles currently include a classic pencil dress with gathered sides as well as a preppy collared number which looks as good for a tennis court as it does for brunch.

the form-fitting Wild Fable design has that relaxed summer aesthetic as well as high features such as double straps and lace up ends which when tied securely can make the dress tighter and shorter. With this customizable addition, you can think of the dress as a kind of two for one. The yellow plaid print is practically begging to be worn for outdoor picnics, baby showers, and barbecues, and at $ 22 the price is truly unbeatable.

Just like we predicted last year, the preppy shirt trend for daddy is coming hot as the weather is. So many TikTok users went out of their way to hang on Wild Fable collar polo dress it’s already out of stock in some sizes and colors, but don’t worry – Salmon is still available in sizes extra-small to 4XL.

You will see in the videos how fun the mini dress looks on any body type. Looking at their fittings, you can feel the trust oozing out of those TikTok users – and that’s the kind of energy we all want (and deserve!) this summer.

There are hundreds of dresses available at Target, but we’ve narrowed down our favorites to give you a sort of warm-weather lookbook. Shop these styles for under $ 35 below.

