Father’s Day 2021 Fashion Gift Guide





Father's Day fashion for everyone! Shopping for dad doesn't have to be stressful this year! Okay ! has you covered with the latest and greatest menswear – from dress shirts to sweatshirts – so you can buy dad something he'll adore for Father's Day, while keeping it on trend all year long. year. From active dads to laid back dads, OK's Father's Day Fashion Gift Guide! brings you 10 must-have styles for the dapper dad in your life. COOFANDY's Relaxed Linen Button Down Dress Shirt costs $ 26.99. This casual business button down shirt for men is suitable for any occasion and any season. The slim fit has exquisite craftsmanship, slightly tapered across the waist for a tailored look. Pair with plain t-shirts, suits, sports coats, blazers, chinos, jeans or shorts to complete your look. Perry Ellis' men's linen pants cost $ 79.50. These casual pants for men from Perry Ellis are made from a soft, breathable linen and cotton blend to let you enjoy the warm weather in breezy comfort. The 2/2 twill construction gives the fabric a lightweight feel. Wear these men's pants with a t-shirt or button-down shirt for a casual look. Amazon Essentials men's casual lace-up sneakers are priced at $ 28.40. Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and durable everyday clothing you can count on. Our sneakers are made of durable cotton canvas, foam and canvas padding, and a soft, padded collar for added comfort and support. The Laguna Blue Light sunglasses from Privé Revaux cost $ 44.95. This Father's Day, ditch the boring tie and treat Dad with something that will make him feel sharp and stylish, while also being affordable and practical (which you know he'll love!). Founded by Jamie Foxx, the brand offers a wide assortment of high-quality frames, including blue light blocking frames, reading lights, eyeglasses and sunglasses, which range from classic to trendy, sporty and stylish to suit. to all kinds of daddy. The Laguna glasses are part of a new collection with professional skater Nyjah Huston, which features a two-tone stainless steel frame, details on the front, a slightly curved front bar and winged temples. These lenses block blue light and UV rays emitted by screens, digital devices, artificial lights and the sun. Unlike many blue light lenses that look yellow, ours are virtually transparent, giving you all the protection you need with crystal clear eyesight. A must have for any screen lover. IceLink's Franco 5mm bracelet costs $ 150. Bold gold in three dimensions, this Franco link chain bracelet with 5mm stainless steel base is available in 3 finishes: gold PVD, black PVD and classic stainless steel. This bracelet attaches with a locking tube and does not tarnish and is hypoallergenic! Porto Vino's messenger bag costs $ 79.99. Dads can enjoy their drink on the go with this bag! It has a hidden zippered insulated pocket that holds the party pouch – a reservoir that stores and pours up to 2 full wine bottles (or 1.5L of your favorite drink). The hidden reservoir pocket of this wine purse means no one will ever know you're carrying a drink inside. The hidden pocket is insulated, keeping your drink cool for hours. The included party pouch is BPA free to keep you and the environment healthy. This bag is roomy enough to hold a full tank AND all of your essentials, including your wallet, cell phone and even a laptop! The durable faux leather bag is of excellent quality and designed with comfort in mind. It can handle all your items (including the tank) while still being comfortable on your shoulders. The Rails Slate Blue Apollo Hoodie retails for $ 128. Slate blue hooded sweatshirt with long sleeves in super soft cotton suede, classic fit, front pocket, natural drawstring and ribbing. This lightweight, luxurious lounge style has a one-piece dyed wash to create a vintage look while maintaining a super soft, lived-in feel and is made from 100% organic cotton. The Rails Marty Slate Blue Track Shorts retail for $ 88. Classic fit slate blue super soft suede cotton shorts, elastic waist with natural drawstring, double welt pockets at the back, reinforced side pockets, knee hem and ergonomic gusset for a comfortable fit. This lightweight, luxurious lounge style has a one-piece dyed wash to create a vintage look while maintaining a super soft, lived-in feel and is made from 100% organic cotton. The Foster Grant Polarized Aviator Sunglasses retail for $ 30.95. Grant sunglasses offer classic aviator styling with modern upgrades. Their smoke-colored blue mirror-effect lenses are very present and offer you 100% protection against UVA / UVB rays and considerably reduce glare. When faced with reflected light, polarized lenses retain optical clarity, color, and contrast so you can see more naturally and comfortably. And when it comes to everyday wear and tear, their protective coating resists scratches and impacts. Adjustable nose pads complete the property benefits. The members-only Classic Iconic Racer Jacket (Tailored Fit) is $ 99.50, but it's 35% off for Father's Day for $ 64. Give Dad an iconic gift with the Iconic Members Only Running Jacket. Just like good jeans, a classic never goes out of style. This jacket features an iconic double snap throat latch, signature epaulettes, front logo pocket, zipper closure, two waist pockets and a discreet interior pocket. Made of polyester / cotton, perfect to be worn all year round.

