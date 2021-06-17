Erdem launches into men’s clothing for spring 2022 – WWD





LONDON – Erdem Moralioglu has realized a long-term dream of designing men’s clothing and is launching the category, complete with knits, outerwear and bespoke clothing, for spring 2022. The designer, known for his rich, patterned fabrics – and his numerous references to European aristocrats and socialites – said it was time for him to branch out into men’s clothing, which will sell through his London boutique and his online channel and through multi-brand specialty stores as well. In an interview, Moralioglu said the months of lockdown gave him time to plan how to dress his man, whom he describes as a brother to the Erdem woman. “The brother who sort of steals his sweaters and other clothes and adopts them for himself.” Moralioglu admitted that he and the men in his studio had, in the past, slipped knits and jeans from the women’s collections, for their own wardrobes. “I always thought that the world I created for women could apply to a man. It was just an inevitable thing. And this calm from the pandemic allowed a moment to concentrate, to really think about who my man is, what he is talking about, his relationship with my wife. “ Moralioglu said he uses many of the same knitwear, shirt and outerwear factories that produce his women’s clothing. The collection will also have the same luxury prices as women’s clothing. The collection will begin landing in stores in November. For the first collection, Moralioglu took the late filmmaker Derek Jarman, author of “Modern Nature”, as one of his inspirations. Moralioglu said he liked the idea of ​​dressing in a uniform and took inspiration from Jarman in his ubiquitous jumpsuit near Dungeness Beach on the south coast of England. He shot the lookbook, and an accompanying film, on the beach, not at Dungeness, but on the south coast, not far from the Isle of Wight, evoking the gloomy landscapes of Jarman’s books. Moralioglu also looked at the works and notebooks of British watercolorist Patrick Procktor, still impeccably dressed. The designer said Procktor’s look inspired him to create wardrobe classics, including a mac in camel cotton jacquard and a range of ventilated collarless shirts. The collection is unmistakably Erdem, with many cashmere-rich knits in jewel tones, thick striped mohair sweaters, tight-fitting jackets with fabric covered buttons and ankle-length pants, flat pants, chinos. and corduroys worn with or without a tuxedo belt. A floral print, reminiscent of Jarman’s cottage garden and Procktor’s nature paintings in Morocco, Corfu and Egypt, adorns the wide-legged shorts and denim pieces. Moralioglu’s move to a new category is unusual for a London designer after COVID-19. Many have scaled back their activities in response to the pandemic, reducing the number of collections they do each year, showing up in simpler formats or not at all. He is also one of the very few London designers to have built a profitable business without significant outside investment. According to Companies House, the official UK business register, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Erdem’s turnover was £ 11.7million while profit was £ 227,318. The designer has an independent store on South Audley Street in Mayfair, London, and sells his women’s collection at stores such as Matchesfashion, Net-a-porter, Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos