Fashion
The best mini, midi and maxi dresses to accompany you throughout the summer and beyond
With the temperature gauge hitting almost 30, we’ve finally found an excuse to unleash our collection of summer dresses. Whether you have clean lines minimalist, a flower fanatic, a lover of bohemian ruffles or someone who thirsts for a simple t-shirt dress, it’s fair to say that there are a lot of choices this season. Personally, I’ve been a huge fan of the loose, smocked styles that have proliferated over the past 12 months as they keep you cool and look great with Birkenstocks or strappy heels.
That said, I also appreciated the transformation of the mini this year, which came in unexpected materials and silhouettes. Think high-end linen wrap styles, pops of fuchsia and ruffled collars. You also cannot scroll through the new in sections without noting that cutouts are a key theme for 2021, and they can be found at both ends of the market. Although, and other stories’ black midi cutout is definitely a highlight.
To give you a head start in the sartorial stakes, I have compiled the ultimate edition of summer styles, divided into minis, midis and maxis so you can choose according to your wardrobe needs. . Remember to select pieces that you know you’ll wear over and over again rather than the last dress you spotted on your favorite influencer. Ready? Scroll down to view and purchase my edit summer dress.
Mini dresses
SHOP STYLE
COS Mini wrap dress (69)
True to the brand Godiva zebra-print linen wrap mini dress (209)
Theory Fitted linen shirt dress (320)
& other stories Linen wrap mini dress (75)
Belize Pandora Linen Button-Down Mini Dress (350)
Monki Ruffled-neck cotton mini dress (15)
Midi dresses
SHOP STYLE
Studio Kitri Juicy black cotton dress (150)
Free people Lydia printed midi dress (140)
COS Long pleated t-shirt dress (59)
& other stories Midi dress with scoop neck and floral print (95)
Rixo Pepper printed silk-crepe midi dress (295)
& other stories Midi dress with voluminous cutouts (85)
All saints Ezra animal denim dress (111)
Long dresses
SHOP STYLE
Victoria victoria beckham Long woven bell-sleeve gingham dress (420)
Albus lumen Long backless linen dress (415)
Zara Printed midi dress (50)
H&M Long silk-blend dress (100)
Mango Long printed dress (120)
ASOS Edition Tiered A-Line Midi Dress with Ruffle Straps in White (85)
Birth of Bondi Kate organic silk-blend maxi dress (580)
Mango Polka dot dress with ruffles (70)
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
