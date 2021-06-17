Local fashionisto, Sean Robinson shares some tips





Tessa Marie Pictures While taking care of his barber career and realizing his passion for horseback riding, Sean Robinson still enjoys keeping his style under control. On weekdays, Sean Robinson is a grooming expert at ETHOS, the Philadelphia hair salon of choice for upscale gentlemen. On weekends, Robinson rides to Bellwood, the Fox Hunting Club of Historic Eden Valley Farms in northern Chester County. His long-standing passion for equestrian life informs his personal style. Classic cuts, bespoke cuts and the occasional Stetson are all part of her unique fashion repertoire. SHAVING TIPS FOR MEN OVER 35: Less is more. If your hair is thinning or you have light spots, don’t overcompensate. Don’t be embarrassed about it, just let it be and work with the flaws. Get a nice cut because small undertones make a haircut look great. Then don’t style it too much. Make her look effortless and confident. THE BIGGEST TREND IN MEN’S TOILET: Beardsa shadow, full beard, everything out there right now for younger and older gentlemen. An older man’s beard sounds different, especially if it contains salt and pepper. It’s like, I know it’s sexy and I’m going to rock it. A beard can convey confidence. Use it. HOW SEAN LEARNED THE TRADE: When I was 17, I started working at my uncle’s barber shop, First Decision on 40th and Chestnut streets in University City. My uncle taught me the trade. He demonstrated the importance of connecting with people. Barbers maintain privileged relationships with our clients. It’s not about a 15 minute haircut on camaraderie and a better and higher lifestyle. HOW SEAN STARTED RIDING AND FOX HUNTING: When I was 12 or 13 my uncle took me horseback riding on his ranch in New Jersey. I got dumped the first time around, but I recovered and kept going. Since then, until now, horseback riding is something that I cannot do without. In 2017, John Frazier Hunt, president of the Fox Hunting Club and its field master, stopped at ETHOS. We started talking about horses and he invited me to go out hunting with him. I love it. Horses are the most majestic animals on earth. Sometimes I feel more connected to horses than to people. Hell love fathers day gifts. Bell & Ross Blue Steel Watch ($ 5,300). Jewelers Benari, Exton and Newtown Square, benarijewelers.com. Castaway Cisco shorts in large royal gingham ($ 110), Cisco Nantucket Shorts in Red, White and Blue Seersucker Check ($ 110), and Nantucket Sandbar Toucan Print Swimsuit ($ 98). Tiger Shop, Wayne, (610) 688-8916. John hardy leather and sterling silver carabiner bracelet ($ 595) and Archetype II William Henry pocket knife with smoky quartz gemstones and fossilized woolly mammoth teeth inlay ($ 1,750). Benari Jewelers. Nid d’Aigles Outfitters double nest nylon travel hammock ($ 79.95). Out There Outfitters, Wayne, (610) 688-6383, outthereoutfitters.com. Related: Trendy Accessories Every Man Should Own.

