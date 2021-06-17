Museum of the Historical Society presents an exhibition of period clothing | Local News

GREENSBURG The Decatur County Historical Society Museum, 222 E. Franklin Street, hosts a period clothing exhibit during the months of June, July and August.
Different styles of dresses handcrafted by local seamstresses and made from fabrics available in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are on display in the north lounge downstairs.
When you visit the museum, you return to a simpler time when most of the clothing available in the new state of Indiana was made by seamstresses whose work sometimes shames modern designers with the complexity of sewing techniques. and assembly.
To see this exhibition is to witness the life’s work of a woman who knows their style and technique like the back of her own talented hands.
Donna Swinford is that woman, and her knowledge of sewing techniques and fabric styles puts many others to shame.
Coming from a large family, she learned very early to sew and make clothes. She found her passion after being cast in a production of The King and I as one of the wives.
I loved it, and got a quick education there at the Bloomfield Theater. I knew you couldn’t really make a living in the theater. It wasn’t practical, but it was what I wanted to do, she said.
After choosing Ball State to study acting, she realized that acting wasn’t all she wanted to do with her life, so she settled down and started a family.
At that point, I kind of took the costumes off for a while because I didn’t want to be branded as just a seamstress, I wanted to play the part as well, she said.
But it was not until her children had grown up that she began to work seriously on period pieces.
The pieces I was making weren’t really authentic back then, they just looked authentic, she said.
She found herself drawn to period reconstructions.
For that, you want the clothes to at least look legitimate, she said. For places like Conner Prairie, you have to be pretty loyal to the time, so there weren’t a lot of zippers.
The pieces on display at the local exhibit were stored in boxes and many were donated by local estates. House dresses and a few evening gowns are on display in batiste, silk and satin, and listening to Swinford talk about each dress makes the tour interesting.
She goes through the exhibit, lifts that hem here, then walks over to that dress over there and talks about her bodice; sharing her knowledge and research is as much a treat for her as it is for lovers of casual period costumes / fabrics.
The opening hours of the Musée de la Société historique are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, and by appointment.
The museum can be reached at 812-663-2764 or at [email protected]
Swinford is a founding member of the Tree County Players. She is from Bloomfield.
