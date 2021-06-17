Ardmore Basic dress code updated, ban on “social or political content” removed





The Ardmore City Schools Board of Education school board approved a change to the elementary school textbooks and removed language prohibiting clothing with social or political content. . Council learned that an incorrect version of the Basic Manual was uploaded to the assembly and was voted on at the May 18 meeting. The error has been brought to our attention and I would recommend that we vote on part of the elementary textbook to clear up any misunderstanding, Foreman told council on Tuesday, referring to the Assemble Meetings web portal used by school districts in Oklahoma to keep documents accessible to the public. As for the basic dress code, I would like to note that the only addition to the basic dress code is a sentence providing guidelines for jeans with holes, he said. The board unanimously approved the change. Board member Carey Baldwin asked if the board could review the manual again before the start of the school year, to which foreman and Superintendent Kim Holland said yes. No further reference to dress code or manuals was made. TheArdmoreite posted an article on May 27who reported that the council quietly updated the basic dress code more than a week earlier based on publicly available documents uploaded to the districts website on May 10Hours after the story was posted online, Foreman responded by confirming that the textbooks had been approved without board discussion, but neither he nor Holland were able to explain the language in the publicly available documents. An updated version of the manual was uploaded to the school boards website on June 10, which removed the ban on social or political clothing and made no mention of the manual approved on May 18. claim the line was included in a draft textbook and mistakenly included in the May 18 vote.

