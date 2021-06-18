Centric Brands adds Pastourelle to its portfolio | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 17, 2021–
Centric Brands LLC (the Company), a leading lifestyle brand collective, today announced the acquisition of Pastourelle, a portfolio of girls’ clothing brands, including Pippa & Julie and Mia & Mimi.
As we continue to strategically focus on growing our Kids division under the leadership of Steve Pinkow, we are fortunate to welcome the Pastourelle team to Centric Brands. We have long admired Fran and Julia Arazi as creative directors and entrepreneurs and the company they built. Pastourelle will fit perfectly into our portfolio and culture while retaining the unique approach and DNA represented by the brand and the team. As dressing occasions become more frequent again, I look forward to their contributions to complement and help grow our girls’ clothing business, said Jason Rabin, CEO of the company.
Centric Brands is a leading player in the children’s clothing, accessories and beauty market, with licenses for leading brands such as Under Armor, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and character properties including those from Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon and Universal.
Julia and I are so proud to join the Centric team. Pastourelle has a long history of creating girls’ dress clothes and better athletic wear, and we look forward to helping grow Centrics’ girls’ clothing business. Centrics’ broad reach in the retail market will help us grow our brands and connect with our customers in new and innovative ways, while its extensive network of supply, production and distribution systems will enhance our operations, said Fran Arazi, founder of Pastourelle.
For the past two decades, Pastourelle has been a market leader in girls’ clothing. In addition to the Pippa & Julie and Mia & Mimi brands, Pastourelle has extensive expertise in brand collaborations and licensing, including Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks / Trolls, Badgley Mischka and Laura Ashley, and private labels.
About Centric Brands LLC.
Centric Brands LLC (the Company) is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets and sells high quality products in the categories of children’s, men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, beauty and entertainment. The company’s portfolio includes licenses for over 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Spyder and Under Armor in the kids category; Joes Jeans, Buffalo and Herv Lger in the men’s and women’s clothing category; Kate Spade, Michael Kors, All Saints, Frye, Timberland, Kenneth Cole and Jessica Simpson in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon and Warner Brothers among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen, Hudson, Robert Graham, Avirex and Taste Beauty and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through major mass market retailers, specialty stores, department stores and online. Centric Brands LLC has unmatched expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital, marketing and brand building. The company is headquartered in New York, with US offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in London, Toronto and Montreal. For more information on Centric Brands, please visit https://www.centricbrands.com.
