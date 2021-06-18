Meet the creatives who turn to the Tabi boot as a muse

There is no shoe as controversial as the Tabi. Inspired by the shape of a 15th century Japanese sock and translated into its now well-known form by Martin Margiela for his first collection in 1988, the hoof-shaped creation is love or hate is an enduring icon. Shocking at first, he became a staple in the art and fashion world, appearing at the feet of creatives and iconoclasts year after year. It has inspired countless knockoffs, from the 2012 Pradas red split-toe ankle boots to the controversial Vetements FW18 appropriation. But is it art?

Creative director Sidney Prawatyotin, who runs the popular fashion Instagram meme @siduations, bought an overly-tight women’s version in black before the house started releasing the style in men’s sizes a few years ago. I didn’t really wear them, I just hung them up. To me it’s like sculptures, you know? said Prawatyotin. They look like a work of art. Instead, he installed them on a low shelf. They were too precious for me to place them on the floor. Also, I just liked watching them. They have become a part of the house, like one of the untitled Nicole Wermers chairs, which I don’t own, he added, referring to a series by the German artist that features lavish fur coats. slung over Breuer chairs.

A resin vase by Olivia Rose. Courtesy of Bodega Rose

But beyond those who appreciate the shape of the shoes themselves, there is a cohort of artists and creatives including some weirdly secretive who have found a muse in the unique shape of the shoes. Among them is Olivia Rose, the spirit behind the Bodega Rose sculpture and plant holder outfit. Part of my job is curating absolute classic and iconic fashion pieces and commemorating them throughout the casting process, said Rose from New York, where she reinvents standout pieces like the Tabi, Balenciaga SSS and Nike. Dunks as permanent resin pieces dressed with flowers. Something you’ve loved for so long is now something you can interact with in a new way, so it doesn’t have to live in the back of your closet, she explained. It’s a piece that just transcends the utility of wearing it.

The Tabi holds flowers like a leg that slips through the boot, says Rose. I feel like you could definitely make a wonderful Ikebana in a Tabi boot. For Rose, Tabi is ripe for experimentation and reinvention. I really like this translation of taking something that was in one world and bringing it to another, she thought.

There’s also Idea Generale, a design company founded by an Italian couple, Saidi Bruno and Alfredo Garbugli, which creates handcrafted Tabi ceramic sculptures in Pesaro, Italy. Alexandra Sipa, a Central Saint Martins graduate with a beautiful line of sustainable women’s ready-to-wear, made Tabi footprints in colorful recycled lace for a photoshoot. There is even a massive sculpture of Tabi the size of Keanu Reeves in the custody of two Los Angeles creators, who have vowed never to reveal the name of the artist who created it. (One sent me a photo of them picking up the sculpture from the back of a van on the condition that it remained invisible.) In London, artist and product designer Ying Chang incorporated a Tabi boot in a sculpture as part of his ongoing skin deep project, which consists of found and pre-loved items covered in silicone. She molded the Tabi in the rather unusual material, then peeled off the layers of pastel to partially reveal the shoe.

A pair of handmade lace prints by Alexandra Sipa Courtesy of Alexandra Sipa

Sipas’s work was commissioned by the brand itself for the launch of John Galliano’s new Recicla Tabi, a durable boot made from fine reclaimed leathers. I have dreamed of something like this since I was a student. Everyone at CSM is obsessed with Maison Margiela. It’s kind of like the summit, said Sipa, who spoke from her home in Romania, where she is preparing her new collection. I thought of Martin Margielas’ first show, the one where he painted the feet of models in red and then they left these traces. It made me think it was a metaphor for the things a brand leaves behind when it creates something. And that’s how I got the idea to create these Tabi footprints that would basically show how the Recicla Tabi lives in harmony with nature rather than taking it. They are leaving something better behind.

Ceramic versions by the Italian duo Saidi Bruno and Alfredo Garbugli. Courtesy of Idea Générale

For Idea Generale, whose custom Tabi ceramics can be purchased in any color of your choice on their website or via Instagram DM, the concept of creating a Tabi sculpture was organic and driven by a personal obsession.

She’s crazy about [the shoe]. She wears them every day, all day, whatever the situation, Garbugli said of his girlfriend, who was in the studio making new parts when we logged on to Zoom. So, parties, dinners, work on the vases, the dog going out. It’s a simple idea. He has a selective audience. It really is something just for the fans.

A sculpture that incorporates a Tabi enclosed in layers of silicon, by artist Ying Chang. Courtesy of Ying Chang

The industrial designer considers the sculptures to be true classics. Like anything that takes shape in nature or in the body, I consider it functional and simple, Garbugli said. And when something is functional and simple, if you do your design job well, it also comes out beautiful. And that’s what a Tabi is.

This flowering of Tabi art comes just as we get ready to get dressed and don the real thing again. The house recently dropped the techno-friendly Reebok Tabis in red leather and Instapump Fury Tabis. Hunter Schafer wore a pair of black Tabi Instapump Fury on the streets of New York City earlier this year. Cardi B posed for an Instagram photo in a pair of classic white calfskin with a matching white Birkin at home.

The Tabi changes the way you see the anatomy of the body. It’s subversive and a bit naughty, says Sipa. It is a simple and beautiful idea.