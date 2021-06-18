Brilliant De Bruyne returns in style to kick Belgium in round of 16 at Euro 2020





Kevin De Bruyne had an amazing impact on his return to action after injury, scoring the winner and creating an assist to help Belgium strike back to beat Denmark 2-1 and reach the last 16 in the finals of Euro 2020.

Men’s team Zinchenko helps Ukraine achieve first Euro 2020 victory

The City midfielder came on as a halftime substitute in the Red Devils’ Group B second game and helped turn things around after the Danes led 1-0 at the break thanks to the goal from Yussuf Poulsens in the second minute. It was De Bruynes’ first competition since he was sent off in last month’s Champions League final against Chelsea with injuries to his nose and eyes. And the 29-year-old’s impact was almost instantaneous as he set up Thorgan Hazard to record a Belgian equalizer in the 54th minute with a lavish pass. CITY + | SIGN UP TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT It was De Bruynes’ eighth assist in a major league and saw the City man become the only European player to pass a goal in each of the last four major tournaments (World Cups and Euros) in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. De Bruynes ‘brilliance then shone in the 70th minute as he scored an utterly wonderful winning goal for Roberto Martinezs’ side. After an impressive Belgian construction game, Eden Hazard found De Bruyne in space and the double PFA player of the year hit home a perfect left-footed shot in the lower 20-yard corner. Men’s team City to start Premier League title defense against Spurs

It has been a total transformation from the first 45 minutes of what has been an extremely moving occasion in the Danish capital. Both teams briefly took a 10-minute break to applaud and pay tribute to Christian Eriksen following the Danish midfielder’s cardiac arrest last weekend. The hosts got off to the best possible start, securing a second minute lead in Copenhagen thanks to a goal from Yussuf Poulsens. A Jason Denayer mistake saw the former City defender inadvertently hand possession to Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who in turn fed Poulsen before the unmarked striker pulled home. SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL MAN CITY PODCAST Denmark could have increased that lead but wasted a number of chances and then had to pay the price following the introduction of De Bruyne. Despite that, in what was another superb encounter, Denmark almost managed to tie late with Martin Braithwaite hitting the bar with a header in the 88th minute. But, once again, the impact of the brilliant De Bruyne proves decisive as Belgium held on for a victory which means they are assured of their place in the last 16 round of 16.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos