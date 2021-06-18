Fashion
Uncommon Threads Hosts Virtual Fashion Show With Boston Fashion Design School
Last night, June 16, Uncommon Threads in Lawrence hosted their Dress for Your Future show. The virtual event was produced in collaboration with the Bostons School of Fashion Design and featured stunning designs from some of the emerging designer schools.
Uncommon Threads is a Lawrence-based non-profit organization that provides clothing to low-income women, helping them empower and build self-esteem. They focus not only on work clothes, but also on clothes for all aspects of a woman’s life. Their adjoining store, Uncommon Closet, is a thrift store that helps fund the work of Uncommon Threads.
The evening began with a virtual red carpet on Facebook at 6.30 p.m. Participants were encouraged to post photos of themselves all dressed up from the red carpet (but from their homes) and prizes were given to the best dressed, most glamorous and colorful people. , and the most empowered. The winners were announced on Facebook this morning.
Then the participants walked to Youtube to watch the fashion show. People got their first glimpse of many new designs from the Boston School of Fashion Design and also heard from Uncommon Threads executives and clients. The full show is below if you missed it last night.
After the fashion show came an exclusive VIP after party on Zoom. Attendees were able to virtually mingle with some of social media’s most popular style influencers to discuss fashion.
Throughout the evening and until 9 p.m., Uncommon Threads hosted an online auction with exciting items such as designer accessories, luxury cosmetics, and unique experiences.
Uncommon Threads warmly thanked everyone for attending last night to show their support for women and celebrate fashion. To learn more about Uncommon Threads and the work they do to support low-income women, visit uncommonthreads.org. Follow them on social media to find out when their next event will take place!
