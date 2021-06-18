Find a “Days with Dad” themed Father’s Day gift with Bollare

Sunday June 20 is Father’s Day and the search is on to find a nice gift for the dads in our lives.

Bollare founder and style expert Alle Fister shared some themed gift ideas she dubbed “Days with Dad” with Studio 512 co-host Rosie Newberry.

‘Fit Day’ with daddy

“A really good idea is to make dad a little gym bag with everything he’ll need,” Fister said. “First, we have the sportswear. It’s from ‘Cotton On.’ Dad can improve his gym routine with the Australian brand ‘Active Tech’ t-shirt, designed for freedom of movement, and this pair of ‘Active Tech’ shorts, which feature a drawstring waist, Zippered pockets to keep dads personal items safe while he works out and lightweight fabric to keep him cool.

Cotton On Activewear $ 19.99- $ 34.99 at CottonOn.com

“Then add a pair of durable sneakers like the ones from ‘Dr. Scholls Shoes, “which are made from recycled bottles and are so comfortable, and can also work as casual shoes,” Fister said.

Dr. Scholls Shoes Sneaker $ 109.99 at DrSchollsShoes.com

“To complete your workout essentials for dad, add a type ‘A’ deodorant. This aluminum-free product has patented sweat-activated technology and leaves no residue and it works. So get yourself some of the great scents, and they even have these handy deodorant wipes that daddy can just throw in his pocket if he doesn’t have a gym bag, ”Fister said.

type: A for less than $ 14 on TypeADeodorant.com

‘Pool Day’ with dad

” Let’s go to the pool ! Either a special Father’s Day pool party or just hanging out with daddy, celebrate it by getting him ready at the pool and the beach, ”Fister said.

“First off, upgrade those swimsuits. Check out ‘Chubbies’, they have so many options in different prints, colors, short lengths and a wide range of sizes from XS to triple XL. The fabric they use is four-way stretch, which comes in handy when Dad decides to make a cannonball!

Chubbies Swim Panties $ 69.50 at ChubbiesShorts.com

“And sure, daddy needs a really good pair of flip flops, so we’re going back to ‘Dr. Scholls Shoes.’ They have this faux leather with linings made from recycled bottles, and sure enough, they’re super comfy, ”Fister said.

Dr. Scholls Flip Flops $ 49.99 at DrSchollsShoes.com

‘Cool & Casual Day’ with dad

“For a laid back day with dad, look no further than“ Globe Apparel. ”This men’s brand is designed for concrete, ocean and mountain runners, modern explorers of the world. The brand is committed to live at low speed and offers bleach and dye free fabrics, 100% organic cotton, phthalate free screen printing inks, and recycled nylon and polyester, ”said Fister.

Globe Apparel $ 15.95 – $ 134.95 at us.globebrand.com

“And for camping, for a concert or the outdoors in general, check out these awesome covers from ‘Rumpl.’ It is waterproof but also super comfortable if you get cold.

Rumpl blankets $ 99 – $ 259 at Rumpl.com

‘Relaxation & Recharge Day’ with dad

“As a parent myself, I know the value of sleep, and especially coming out of this last year, helping dad catch up with his zzzs could be the greatest gift of all,” said Fister. “I am very excited about this Bedtime set from ‘LEEF’. For $ 84, you can give dad a set of soothing products formulated to provide relief, restoration and above all rest! The set includes LEEF’s popular ‘STEEP CBN Bath Tea’, ‘Relax + Restore CBN + CBD Balm’, ‘Blue Dream Candle’ and ‘Blue Dream Room Spray’.

LEEF Bedtime Set $ ​​84 at LEEForganics.com

“Then, to take care of yourself, I suggest ‘Enough Project.’ This vegan, neutral and ageless skin and hair care line from Korea offers essential and effective products like cleansers, toners and moisturizers. It’s a great brand that’s super affordable and on Amazon.

Enough Project $ 18.99 – $ 20.99 at Amazon.com

“Dad also deserves amazing pajamas. I love this brand, ‘NK IMODE’, which recently launched a collection for men of luxurious and durable silk styles. ‘NK Mens’ has the classic silk shirt, pants, then boxers and a great dress too, ”Fister said.

NK IMODE Men’s Collection $ 120- $ 475 at NKIMODE.com

“And of course make Dad feel right at home with a pair of comfy slippers from iconic Australian shoe brand, ‘EMU Australia’. This slip on slipper is handcrafted from the finest Australian sheepskin with padding for comfort and a durable outsole so dad can wear them outside if he wants to too.

$ 79.95 at EMUaustralia.com

Go to BollareHub.com where Fister has ties to each of the brands she has shown and more.

The following segment is paid by Bollare and is intended as an advertisement. The opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guests and are not endorsed by this television station.