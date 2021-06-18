Fashion
New Rebecca Vallance wedding dresses, plus past collections
Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance launched her eponymous line in 2011 and has since grown into one of Australia’s most recognized designers. Its pieces are known for their bows, feminine prints and timeless silhouettes, and over the past 10 years the brand has captured the attention of nuptials and beloved celebrities around the world including Kerry Washington, Hayley Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, and Rachel McAdams (to name a few).
In 2020, Vallance officially launched its very first formal bridal collection, designed specifically for brides and bridesmaids. In keeping with the brand’s blueprint, each collection offers a sense of romance, modernity and uniqueness by providing a dress for every type of wedding style and aesthetic. Coming up, take a look at the latest collections from Rebecca Vallance.
Rebecca Vallance Fall 2021
According to a statement released by the brand, the Fall 2021 collection was “Inspired by [Rebecca’s] vision of a modern bride. And on the heels of the bride’s successful debut in 2020, the range is designed to dress a woman for a variety of wedding highlights; from her bridal shower to her wedding reception to her honeymoon and beyond. It features clean lines in the brand’s signature bonded crepe construction with details such as Spanish taffeta bows. »Scroll down to see the latest collection which will be available for purchase in August 2021.
In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting this brand / designer was not including BIPOC models (black, indigenous, people of color) in the imagery of its Fall 2021 campaign. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well.
Daphne Mini
A dress for the modern bride, this gorgeous mini will be the star of the show at any wedding event. It’s a must-have for brides with a more non-traditional and edgy aesthetic.
The cup: Strapless mini dress
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: Oversized back knot
Delia
Channel your inner Greek goddess in this pretty draped dress. Between the draped silhouette, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, there is nothing in this bold design that hasn’t been carefully thought out.
The cup: Sleeveless draped dress slit to the thigh
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: The plunging neckline
Florent in black
Rebecca Vallance’s ability to design for a bride, bridesmaid and guest sets the brand apart from many traditional bridal lines and this dress proves it. The versatility of the look lends itself to being worn by both guests and bridesmaids (and even non-traditional brides!).
The cup: Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: Cinched waist with belt and puffed sleeves
Florent in ivory
The cup: Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: Waisted belted waist
Florent Midi
The cup: High neck midi dress with draped bodice
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: The two-piece illusion of the dress
Florent V Collar Midi
The cup: Long-sleeved midi dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: Balloon sleeves of the statement
Harpist
The cup: Slim fit mermaid dress
Equipment: Structured crepe and lace
The wow factor: Contrasting lace sleeves
Leilani Mini
The cup: One shoulder mini dress
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: Oversized bow on the shoulder
Marrila
The cup: Long sleeve dress
Equipment: Lace
The wow factor: Heavenly Star details throughout the dress
Mia on the shoulder
The cup: Long-sleeved off-the-shoulder dress
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: Lace on the sleeves and bodice
Monique
The cup: Column dress with long sleeves and strong shoulders
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: Oversized back knot
Monique Mini
The cup: Long sleeve mini dress
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: Open back and oversized bow
Monique V-neck
The cup: Sleeveless midi dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: The detail of the side knot
Nevea
The cup: Long sleeve jumpsuit
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: Cinched waist and puffed sleeves
Brief Olivia in Black
The cup: Off-the-shoulder, fit and flare dress
Equipment: Satin
The wow factor: Asymmetrical hem at the bottom of the skirt
Brief Olivia in Ivory
The cup: Off-the-shoulder, fit and flare dress
Equipment: Satin
The wow factor: The off-the-shoulder neckline
Romy
The cup: Sleeveless Trumpet Dress
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: The keyhole detail on the bodice
Rosalie & Daphne
The cup: Long Sleeve Wrap Top (Rosalie) & Trumpet Skirt (Daphne)
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: The overall two-piece silhouette
Rosette Sleeveless
The cup: Column strapless dress
Equipment: Structured crepe
The wow factor: Oversized back knot
Rebecca Vallance Fall 2020
Ranging from $ 495 to $ 1,415, Rebecca Vallance’s Fall 2020 collection features clean lines in bonded crepe along with details like Spanish taffeta bows and raw-edge ruffles. Brides can find a look for every stage of the wedding, from the bridal shower to the rehearsal dinner, and the bridesmaids have options in a classic color scheme of pale pink, black, navy blue.
Go forward, scroll through the collection.
Amore knot in ivory
Talk about SHOW-STOPPING! The “Amore” bow dress was designed for the avant-garde bride. It features a columnar silhouette in textured crepe and a trendy bow at the back.
The cup: Column dress with slit at the back
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The detail of the knot in the back
Ivory venice
Have a white wedding? The “Venice” dress is a perfect option for the bride and the wedding party.
The cup: Long off-the-shoulder dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The mid-thigh slit
Baci shoulder bag in black
The “Baci” midi dress features a spectacular frill on the neckline and shoulder. It is a beautiful option for bridesmaids dressed in black, simple and classic, while still making a statement.
The cup: One-shoulder midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: Ruffle detail with raw edges on the neckline and sleeve
Baci One-Shoulder Swimsuit in Ivory
The cup: One-shoulder midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: Ruffle detail with raw edges on the neckline and sleeve
Baci Knot in Ivory
The cup: Midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The simplicity of the silhouette
Baci Knot in Black
The cup: Midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The simplicity of the silhouette
Venice in navy
The cup: Long off-the-shoulder dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The elegant silhouette
Venice in pink
The cup: Long off-the-shoulder dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The soft pink hue
Off Shoulder Amore in Pink
The cup: Off-the-shoulder midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The soft pink hue
Off Shoulder Amore in Black
The cup: Off-the-shoulder midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The off-the-shoulder neckline
Amore strapless in black
The cup: Strapless midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The detail of the knot in the back
Amore Bracelet in Pink
The cup: Bodycon midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The detail of the knot at one shoulder
Amore Bracelet in Black
The cup: Bodycon midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The detail of the knot at one shoulder
Milan in ivory
The cup: Fit and flare dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: Waisted belted waist
Amore sleeveless in black
The cup: Strapless midi dress
Equipment: Textured crepe
The wow factor: The detail of the knot in the back
