New Rebecca Vallance wedding dresses, plus past collections

Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance launched her eponymous line in 2011 and has since grown into one of Australia’s most recognized designers. Its pieces are known for their bows, feminine prints and timeless silhouettes, and over the past 10 years the brand has captured the attention of nuptials and beloved celebrities around the world including Kerry Washington, Hayley Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, and Rachel McAdams (to name a few).

In 2020, Vallance officially launched its very first formal bridal collection, designed specifically for brides and bridesmaids. In keeping with the brand’s blueprint, each collection offers a sense of romance, modernity and uniqueness by providing a dress for every type of wedding style and aesthetic. Coming up, take a look at the latest collections from Rebecca Vallance.

Rebecca Vallance Fall 2021

According to a statement released by the brand, the Fall 2021 collection was “Inspired by [Rebecca’s] vision of a modern bride. And on the heels of the bride’s successful debut in 2020, the range is designed to dress a woman for a variety of wedding highlights; from her bridal shower to her wedding reception to her honeymoon and beyond. It features clean lines in the brand’s signature bonded crepe construction with details such as Spanish taffeta bows. »Scroll down to see the latest collection which will be available for purchase in August 2021.

In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting this brand / designer was not including BIPOC models (black, indigenous, people of color) in the imagery of its Fall 2021 campaign. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well.

Daphne Mini

A dress for the modern bride, this gorgeous mini will be the star of the show at any wedding event. It’s a must-have for brides with a more non-traditional and edgy aesthetic.

The cup: Strapless mini dress

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: Oversized back knot

Delia

Channel your inner Greek goddess in this pretty draped dress. Between the draped silhouette, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, there is nothing in this bold design that hasn’t been carefully thought out.

The cup: Sleeveless draped dress slit to the thigh

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The plunging neckline

Florent in black

Rebecca Vallance’s ability to design for a bride, bridesmaid and guest sets the brand apart from many traditional bridal lines and this dress proves it. The versatility of the look lends itself to being worn by both guests and bridesmaids (and even non-traditional brides!).

The cup: Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Cinched waist with belt and puffed sleeves

Florent in ivory

The cup: Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Waisted belted waist

Florent Midi

The cup: High neck midi dress with draped bodice

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The two-piece illusion of the dress

Florent V Collar Midi

The cup: Long-sleeved midi dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Balloon sleeves of the statement

Harpist

The cup: Slim fit mermaid dress

Equipment: Structured crepe and lace

The wow factor: Contrasting lace sleeves

Leilani Mini

The cup: One shoulder mini dress

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: Oversized bow on the shoulder

Marrila

The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Lace

The wow factor: Heavenly Star details throughout the dress

Mia on the shoulder

The cup: Long-sleeved off-the-shoulder dress

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: Lace on the sleeves and bodice

Monique

The cup: Column dress with long sleeves and strong shoulders

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: Oversized back knot

Monique Mini

The cup: Long sleeve mini dress

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: Open back and oversized bow

Monique V-neck

The cup: Sleeveless midi dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The detail of the side knot

Nevea

The cup: Long sleeve jumpsuit

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Cinched waist and puffed sleeves

Brief Olivia in Black

The cup: Off-the-shoulder, fit and flare dress

Equipment: Satin

The wow factor: Asymmetrical hem at the bottom of the skirt

Brief Olivia in Ivory

The cup: Off-the-shoulder, fit and flare dress

Equipment: Satin

The wow factor: The off-the-shoulder neckline

Romy

The cup: Sleeveless Trumpet Dress

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: The keyhole detail on the bodice

Rosalie & Daphne

The cup: Long Sleeve Wrap Top (Rosalie) & Trumpet Skirt (Daphne)

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The overall two-piece silhouette

Rosette Sleeveless

The cup: Column strapless dress

Equipment: Structured crepe

The wow factor: Oversized back knot

Rebecca Vallance Fall 2020

Ranging from $ 495 to $ 1,415, Rebecca Vallance’s Fall 2020 collection features clean lines in bonded crepe along with details like Spanish taffeta bows and raw-edge ruffles. Brides can find a look for every stage of the wedding, from the bridal shower to the rehearsal dinner, and the bridesmaids have options in a classic color scheme of pale pink, black, navy blue.

Amore knot in ivory

Talk about SHOW-STOPPING! The “Amore” bow dress was designed for the avant-garde bride. It features a columnar silhouette in textured crepe and a trendy bow at the back.

The cup: Column dress with slit at the back

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The detail of the knot in the back

Ivory venice

Have a white wedding? The “Venice” dress is a perfect option for the bride and the wedding party.

The cup: Long off-the-shoulder dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The mid-thigh slit

Baci shoulder bag in black

The “Baci” midi dress features a spectacular frill on the neckline and shoulder. It is a beautiful option for bridesmaids dressed in black, simple and classic, while still making a statement.

The cup: One-shoulder midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: Ruffle detail with raw edges on the neckline and sleeve

Baci One-Shoulder Swimsuit in Ivory

The cup: One-shoulder midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: Ruffle detail with raw edges on the neckline and sleeve

Baci Knot in Ivory

The cup: Midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The simplicity of the silhouette

Baci Knot in Black

The cup: Midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The simplicity of the silhouette

Venice in navy

The cup: Long off-the-shoulder dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The elegant silhouette

Venice in pink

The cup: Long off-the-shoulder dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The soft pink hue

Off Shoulder Amore in Pink

The cup: Off-the-shoulder midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The soft pink hue

Off Shoulder Amore in Black

The cup: Off-the-shoulder midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The off-the-shoulder neckline

Amore strapless in black

The cup: Strapless midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The detail of the knot in the back

Amore Bracelet in Pink

The cup: Bodycon midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The detail of the knot at one shoulder

Amore Bracelet in Black

The cup: Bodycon midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The detail of the knot at one shoulder

Milan in ivory

The cup: Fit and flare dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Waisted belted waist

Amore sleeveless in black

The cup: Strapless midi dress

Equipment: Textured crepe

The wow factor: The detail of the knot in the back