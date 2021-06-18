The Blue Suits of Power by Toni Preckwinkle | Politics

Politicians are often known for their iconic looks. Vladimir Lenin had a shaved head. Pierre Trudeau wore pink buttonholes. Chinese leaders still wear Mao costumes at black-tie events. And Cook County Board Chair Toni Preckwinkle is always seen in her ubiquitous blue and sometimes green jackets.

When asked if she was trying to send a message or establish a trademark through her fashion, Preckwinkle replied, “No. I just like blue. And in fact, it’s mostly blue. and green. “

Years ago, while on city council, Preckwinkle read an article about how women in high-level positions often ended up wearing the same color scheme as powerful men: black, brown and Grey. She looked in her closet, saw her clothes were the same color, realized she didn’t like it and went shopping.

Preckwinkle also has a red jacket she wears on Valentine’s Day and for heart health events, a pink jacket she wears for events for her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and a black suit for the mourning. For black tie events, she just wears a black suit.

And she has blue jeans, as Hyde Parkers can attest to who sees her walking her dog after work hours.

Toni Preckwinkle was not thrilled to discuss her personal fashion, at one point recalling criticism that former Harvard Law School graduate former First Lady Michelle Obama was observed for her sleeveless dresses.

“Like I said, it’s not a question that men in public life ask about their clothes or anything,” she said.

She came of age in the 1960s and 1970s. She enjoyed taking classes in African and African American culture as a student at the University of Chicago, but never embraced the famous expressive black fashion of the middle. of the century. (She is roughly the same age as U.S. Representative Bobby Rush (D-1st), who is known today for incorporating Africana into her clothing.) After graduating, she worked as a teacher and said that she mainly wore pants and blouses in class. .

“The truth is, I was never interested in fashion,” she said. “I always thought it was a little frivolous, you know? I never really cared what I was wearing, and I never judged people by what they were wearing.”

That’s not to say that Preckwinkle has no taste or eye for visual style at all. As alderman, she chose the works of Margaret Taylor-Burroughs exhibited under the 53rd Street Viaduct in Hyde Park.

A great tapestry is her experience in Zoom interviews from her office at the County Building, and she listed the work on display at the office: “An oil, a chalk drawing, a Native American print, a Starved Rock photograph, six Afro- American masks and a frame of Native American knives. “

And Preckwinkle has a passion for collecting jewelry, especially Native American jewelry, mainly lapis and turquoise (because they are blue and green) and silver, as well as onyx and coral.

“I go to antique exhibitions, which I love, being a history teacher,” she said. A friend is a jeweler and is looking for items for her collection.

“I wear what I love.”

Now in her 30th year in public service, Preckwinkle is known for the consistency of her center-left political stances, loyalty and mentorship to her allies (she helped launch Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s legislative career even after the having challenged in an Alderman election) and a deep professional work ethic.

Getting people to pay attention to you, and racking up both achievements and senior positions during 30 years in public service as a black woman in the United States, is no small feat.

“From a political point of view, if you just dress conservatively, then your clothes aren’t central to who you are, are they? That’s what you say and what you do , and clothes are sort of taken out of the equation, “she said. “The more flamboyant you dress, the more emphasis is placed on your dress and not the substance of what you say or do.”