Discover Torrance unveiled at Del Amo Fashion Fashion Center – Daily Breeze





Torrance unveiled the city’s first visitor center on Thursday, June 17 at the Del Amo Fashion Center, making it the 18th in the state under the banner of Visit California, a statewide tourism bureau. . Mayor Pat Furey was surrounded by a myriad of city officials, business owners and representatives, all excited about the visitors’ booth, with its brochures and information on local attractions, and what the center represents. ‘Home. Discover Torrance’s new California Welcome Center, Furey said, arrived at the right time as the country and region reopened after more than a year of coronavirus-induced restrictions. That spirit circulated through the mall Thursday as shoppers passed by and members of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce mingled, many delighted to see familiar faces again. Officials gathered to celebrate the new California Welcome Center at Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

Kirk Rossberg of the Torrance Region Chamber of Commerce speaks at the tourist booth at the new California Welcome Center at Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

Officials gathered to celebrate the new California Welcome Center at Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

Debbie Hays of the Discover Torrance Visitors Bureau speaks at the tourist booth at the new California Welcome Center at Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

Officials gathered to celebrate the new California Welcome Center at Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

Torrance Mayor Pat Furey speaks at the tourist booth at the new California Welcome Center at Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

LR Janet Payne, Margaret Lindsey and Robin Johns chat as they gathered with others to celebrate the new California Welcome Center at the Torrances Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press- Telegram / SCNG) With the tourism and hospitality industries so hard hit by the pandemic, the timing couldn’t be better, Furey said, for us to open this center to welcome visitors back to the city of Torrance, to encourage them to stay overnight in our hotels, shop in our stores and dine in our restaurants; and learn about additional trips to the great state of California. The motto, Furey said, would be Welcome to California, Discover Torrance, and shop at Del Amo. The visitor center is located inside the main entrance of the mall near the AMC theater. The rounded office is manned by employees of Discover Torrance, the city’s tourist office, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Brochures, magazines, local coupons, and interactive maps with attractions and insider tips, including a map of local breweries, are all available to anyone who approaches. Funding for the reception center comes from transitional occupancy taxes, also known as tourist taxes, paid by hotel guests. The unveiling Thursday capped an effort implemented more than two years ago by city council and Discover Torrance. It’s been a long time coming, Furey said. Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.

