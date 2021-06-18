



As the weekend approaches, the Boise Daily is there for you. If your daughter has a neighbor wedding and you don’t need it anymore fifth wheel under the canopy, read on. A dog is recovering after being shot by a party believing that a malamute is a Wolf, and a former government employee has installed on her Alert launcher trial. Take advantage of the weekend and look in your mailbox tomorrow for more Boise Daily.

Take a look at the weather today: Friday: Clear all day. Time: maximum of 96 and minimum of 63. the Boise Daily is your newsletter, providing you with stories on a Daily based on Boise. We don’t tell you stories in Wisconsin or New Hampshire that make you think they’re local. We tell you stories important to you, news of your district, your city. Consider subscribe in our daily life free newsletter, and become a sponsor of the news that is important to you.

The forecast for the weekend calls for warm weather, a good time to find a fountain. John L. Braese / Patch Photo Agency Patch choice: A family packing trip turned sour when the family dog has been shot twice because she was taken for a Wolf by another party. The Alaskan Malamute survived and Tristan lewis of KTVB talk with the dog owner. (KTVB) Here are the top 5 stories from today: 1. Players love Wooded, according to KIDO‘s Jen Austin. In America, Boise now ranks number 69 in the list of the 100 best gaming cities. (KIDO)

2. The western United States is dry and hot this summer and Idaho is no exception. Recent reports show 98.8 percent state is experiencing a form of Drought. KTVB Staff bring a video showing how some of the west is during this early summer. (KTVB) 3. Do you possibly have a camper you don’t really use, but have a wedding coming up? Marco with lite online reports a wooded woman seeks to exchange it wedding dress for a motorhome. The unused dress, valued at $ 3,700, can be obtained for a camper at least 27 feet in length. (online online)

4. We go to our friends in BoiseDev for the next story. Donation Festival report it Capital City Development Corp. voted to spend at least $ 879,000 to build six transit stations along Main Street and Fairview Avenue in the west end of downtown Boise. The structures will considerably push the project more than the estimated budget. (BoiseDev) 5. A former employee of State Department of Education settled a Alert launcher trial for $ 150,000, as reported by Half Edge of IdahoEdNews. A copy of the entire complaint against the state is included in the story. (IdahoEdNews)

Boise fact of the day: The average cost of the wedding in 2020 was $ 15,209 and Boise ID – (county) ranks 2,075 out of 3,109 counties in terms of the average cost of the wedding. Boise Community Calendar: – The Williamson family will open its cherry groves to the public for two weekends starting Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the whole family and pick a bucket, or two, of these sweet and juicy gems. The Williamson family will be on hand to help you know where to go, what to look for in the perfect cherry, and how to pick it. From there, visitors can walk through the trees while picking cherries and enjoy a piece of life on the farm! Thank you for visiting the site ( Williamson.vin ) for all information on availability, prices and event guidelines. Cherries available while stocks last. – The Fire and ice pottery workshop holds a Bright evening for the kids from 5 p.m. This event is great for DIY kids or parents who just need a night out (ditch the kids and go have fun!) Pizza, drinks, games and glow-in-the-dark paint activities for children of all levels. It’s best for 6-15 year olds. – Surel’s place and The Greenbelt Market join forces to present “Friday Night Art at the Greenbelt Market“every week from 5 pm to 7 pm until October 15th. Come and enjoy a glass of wine on the terrace and meet a local artist or craftsman sharing their work. A wide range of styles and materials will be represented: paintings, photographs, carpentry , jewelry, assembly, metal, prints and cards. – The coming weekend marks the Emmett Cherry Festival. Take a ride up the hill and visit Boise’s neighbor and be sure to include the Children’s parade taking place on Friday from 5.30 p.m. There’s so much to do this weekend with the River Boise open for tubing and the Cherry Festival on tap. Enjoy the weekend. – John About me: With the growth of college sports, I miss the old rivalries between the University of Idaho and Boise State University. Parents today miss the joy of having the house invaded by six or seven students, the house for the weekend and the game.

