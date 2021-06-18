Why Underwear Is Becoming The Most Exciting Category In Fashion – Glossy





The lingerie and lingerie category has undergone a radical transformation over the past decade. Victorias Secrets’ heyday sex selling philosophy has lost popularity as Gen Z consumers crave body positivity and inclusive messaging.

Now, with the category changing, new and existing players are reinvesting in underwear as the industry becomes a 250 billion dollars in global turnover. The latest brand to do so is Adidas, which announced a global partnership with Israeli textile maker Delta Galil on Friday to start selling men’s and women’s underwear around the world. Delta Galil works with retailers like JCPenney, Target and Wal-Mart and brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren.

Previously, Adidas sold men’s underwear only in the United States and did not sell any women’s underwear outside of a few collaborations, like its February collection with Wolford. Delta Galil will manufacture and distribute all Adidas underwear worldwide, except men’s underwear in the United States where Adidas already had a partnership with another anonymous manufacturer. Victoria Vandagriff, president of Delta Galil’s brand division, said the Adidas product, while showing some of the sporty aesthetic the brand is known for, will be simple underwear. It will include bras and stockings, and will not include sportswear or sports bras, which are manufactured in-house by Adidas under the category “training underwear”. The line is meant to compete directly with others in the traditional underwear space like Aerie, Victorias Secret and Lively. The collection will be sold under two Adidas labels: the Badge of Sport line, which uses athletic silhouettes and performance materials, and Adidas Originals, the more streetwear and fashion-focused brands. Both will be sold through Adidas DTC channels and in department stores. The Badge of Sport line will also be sold at sporting goods stores like Champs and Dick’s Sporting Goods, while the Originals line will be distributed to select fashion retailers, although specific stores were not disclosed. Adidas was not available to comment on this story. Vandagriff said the main thing consumers look for in underwear today is comfort, noting that sales of bralettes, wire-free bras, and seamless clothing (cut from a sheet of tubular fabric, so that no seams or stitches are used) all increased. in the past six months. Retail Analytics Platform Data shows that sales of triangular bras increased by almost 120% between December and February. Sales of sports bras and stretch underwear increased 382% over the same period. Vandagriff notes that Victorias Secrets’ loss of market share in recent years has paved the way for other brands to enter the lingerie space. Aerie is among the most notable, having reported an 89% increase in first quarter revenue in May for nearly $ 300 million. DTC underwear brands have also seen tremendous growth. This includes Parade, which reached $ 10 million in revenue in its first year. Lingerie maker Gelmart launched an incubator program in February to grow and launch more DTC lingerie brands in the future. Its first incubated brand, Lively, sold for $ 85 million in 2019. And Rihanna Savage x Fenty’s lingerie brand is worth over a billion dollars, in February 2021. There has been a monumental shift in the mindset of consumers, in terms of whether lingerie is something you wear for someone else or something you wear for yourself, said Vandgraff. Victorias Secret was just a little behind on this point, but the good thing is that it opened up a lot of space for new people in the market. Victorias Secret on Wednesday unveiled a rebranding strategy that sees them abandon the focus of his angels and unrealistic body types that have won him criticism over the years, in favor of being more inclusive of women of different sizes and identities. gender. “As Victorias Secret continues to try to revive its value proposition, other brands, such as Parade, see the opportunity to create a stronger bond with customers,” said Andre Artacho, chief executive of the firm of growth consultancy Two Nil. “Brands like Parade succeed by building a brand that speaks to their customers and real people, instead of an ambitious focus from a distance.” It remains to be seen whether this rebranding is sufficient for Victorias Secret to regain the goodwill of young consumers. But even with some of the backlash it faces and the rise of alternative brands, Victorias Secret remains a dominant player in the industry. It still has a 16% market share, more than any other brand. Vandgrafff, who does business with Victorias Secret through Delta Galil, said Victorias Secret is still a brilliant brand. They were late, but not too late, in the face of consumer change, Vandagrafff said.

