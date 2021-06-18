Bustles and hoops wouldn’t do, so fashion changed, but so did vehicles

The New York Times recently published a full page article on how museums will need to reinvent themselves and not only survive but thrive in the post-pandemic world. # 3 on the Top 10 list was Regroup and Co-Produce.

And this is one of the things that the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, Rhode Island, did as he befriended the Newport Historical Society in a double exposure. Until August 22, Audrain presents Women Take the Wheel: Fashion, Modernity and the Automobile 1900-1945. Meanwhile, The World in Motion: Fashion and Modernity is featured in the Historical Society, where the focus is on fashion and showcases a hitherto unknown collection of clothing and accessories owned by women in the Vanderbilt family. .

At Audrain, historic female clothing is on display with around ten vintage vehicles.

The 1941 Cadillac Series 67 Vanderbilt limousine is paired with a bespoke red silk suit owned by Hattie Carnegie of New York

The automobile helped push for more clothes for all occasions

Women take the wheel

1936 Auburn 852 SC Boattail Speedster with 1925 Paisley Evening Coat in Polychorme Silk with Gold Brocade

However, these exhibits are not just a show of cars and clothing, but are designed to show how the automobile has changed women’s fashion and how women have influenced the automobile, said Donald Osborne, Managing Director of Audrains.

About everything a middle or upper class woman wore in the 1880s wouldn’t even allow her to sit in an automobile, let alone drive one, Osborne explained. Women’s fashion has been transformed by the automobile.

Consider the bustles and hoops, said Rebecca Kelly, a visiting scholar at the Historical Society, who also highlighted how the materials used in women’s fashion have changed, with lighter fabrics used with the arrival of the automobile.

The automobile has not only allowed women to venture out into the world, it has also provided options on what to wear.

But influence flows both ways, Osborne said.

By the 1920s the automobile had evolved from a luxury toy for the very wealthy to a useful utility item, and as we see (in the exhibit) the automobile had to embrace style and fashion. , and women were more involved in car decisions. , he said.

Gilmore Family Day Presents Pre-War Cars

Later, Berta Benz seems read for a family walk | Museum photos



Slot car track among family day features

the Gilmore Automobile Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan, hosts its Annual Automobile Convention, a showcase for cars produced in or before June 26, 1942, and this year will also be Family Day on the museum’s rural campus.

It’s time to inspire the next generation of car enthusiasts, the museum notes by announcing family day activities that include vintage vehicle rides, $ 1 hot dogs, interactive exhibits, including a slot car track, a miniature car show, and more, including children’s pedal cars to drive for those who get behind the wheel.

Holding Gilmores Family Day and the Auto Congress together on the same Saturday in June helps us bring automotive history to life for kids, museum executive director Josh Russell said in the report. ‘ad. Families should consider joining us for this fun, educational and memorable day as we celebrate the first 50 years of the automobile and share the stories of generations of automotive pioneers and enthusiasts.

A parade around the Gilmore campus of vintage vehicles, including those powered by steam, electric batteries and petroleum, is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Special events this weekend

When part of a family purchases an adult ticket, dads will be admitted free of charge to the Newport Automobile Museum in Rhode Island until June 23.

the Owls Head Transport Museum in Maine has auto shows on Father’s Day weekend on June 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The programs include not only a motor show, but also aircraft demonstrations and biplane rides.

the REVS Institute (Collier Collection) in Naples, Florida is planning a Hoods-Up event on July 19.

the AACA Museum in Hershey, Pa., will host a Sizzlin summer cruise from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19. Among the features of the event there will be a visit by Jimmy Rosen, his book on vintage gas stations, Do you have gas?, and his 1947 Plymouth, and a Studebaker and Tucker parade.

Hello, Im Paul Page: It’s race day in Indianapolis and its authors, Paul Page and JR Elrod, were to be presented from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19 at Autobooks-Aerobooks in Burbank, California. However, the event was postponed until September 25.

There is more than cars to see in Beaulieu, England which is home to the National Automobile Museum. From June 19 to August 30, the Maison du Palais Beaulieu will present more than 250 sculptures in its gardens and inside the Montagu family home. And June 19 is the date of the annual Simply VW show.

the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, not only offers free entry for dads on Father’s Day, June 20, but also free Vault tours. The museum will also have three local food trucks next door on that day, Steaming Goat sandwiches, Cocos Italian pizzas and Bradleys Creamery ice cream.

To celebrate Father’s Day, the Petersen Automobile Museum in Los Angeles will open the hoods of a dozen vehicles, including a Cisitalia 202 Coupé from 1947, a Batmobile from 1989 seen in two films by Michael Keaton, a Ferrari 212/225 Barchetta from 1952 and a Jaguar XKSS from 1956 which belonged to previously to Steve McQueen. The hoods will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

the Blackhawk Museum in Danville, Calif., hosts an auto show for Father’s Day on June 20.

LeMay – American Automobile Museum in Tacoma, Wash., will host a Hoods-Up event June 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for Father’s Day weekend.

Featured vintage customs and hot rods

Pop-up vintage clothing

Beaulieu and his National Automobile Museum and the Solent Renegades club are co-hosting a Hot Rod & Custom Show on June 20. The event includes the Vintage Pop-Up Market with retro clothing, housewares and auto accessories.

Mark your calendar

Night to Remember occurs on June 24 at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museums free summer concert series in northeast Indiana. Subsequent performances are scheduled for July 29 by the Hubie Ashcraft Band, August 26 by Big Caddy Daddy and September 23 by Whoa! Man.

Van Halen 2, a tribute band, will perform at 8 p.m. on June 25 on the Gilmore Automobile Museum campus in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Funds from the $ 20 admission fee are for educational tours of the K-12 museum and the Gilmore Garage Works High School training program.

the North East Motorsport Museum in Loudon, New Hampshire, hosts the Nor-Eastern Pontiac Club for an outdoor auto show on June 26.

the Miles through time The Clarkesville, Ga. Museum is holding its fifth annual auto show at the Old Clarkesville Mill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26.

Autobooks-Aerobooks in Burbank, Calif., features author John Zimmermann and Lost in Time: Formula 5000 in North America, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26.

LeMay – Automobile Museum of the Americas in Tacoma, Washington, launches a new exhibit, Alfa Romeo: Born from Passion with brunch with Italian Flair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 26.

the Gilmore Automobile Museum in Hickory Corners, Mich., is planning another of its live concerts at 8 p.m. on July 10 featuring The Spazmatique, billed as the ultimate ’80s tribute band. Unlike other events of this type at the museum, this will be a walk-in concert with visitors invited to bring folding chairs or blankets for the show. event.

the British Automobile Museum in Gaydon hosts the BMC & Leyland Show on July 11, a gathering of vehicles from British Motor Corporation, British Leyland and Rover Group. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Morris Marina, a historic rally exhibit by the Historic Marathon Rally Group and the Mini Cooper Registry, as well as an exhibition of emergency service vehicles.

Its Simply Vauxhall on July 17 at National Automobile Museum in Beaulieu, UK, where Vauxhall vehicles will come together for a show. The next day, the museum welcomes its Simply Ford showcase.

The inauguration North East Motorsport Museum rally-tour Around the Lake is scheduled for July 31. The event begins at the museum in Loudon, New Hampshire, and will take scenic drives to the Vintage Racing Stables car collection in Sanbornton. the event is limited to vehicles from 1972 or earlier.

With so many events canceled in 2020, the British Automobile Museum in Gaydon will turn the Gaydon Land Rover Show scheduled from July 31 to August 1 into the off-road automaker’s 50th and more anniversary. We were looking forward to a late birthday celebration, said show director Tom Caren.

Does your local auto museum have any special events or exhibits planned? Let us know. E-mail [email protected].