BRHD Closes COVID-19 Vaccination Site and Opens Another at Fashion Square Mall





ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) – The Blue Ridge Health District is closing its coronavirus vaccination site at the old JCPenney store in Albemarle County, but its new place to get the vaccine will be just around the corner . BRHD is moving its vaccination clinic to the former J.Crew store inside Fashion Square on June 28. The health department says more than 70% of people in the district have already received a first dose. What we have discovered in the last few weeks is the decrease in the demand for appointments for the first dose, which has signaled to us this idea that we need to move from larger mass vaccination sites to sites. smaller, said BRHD Commander Ryan McKay. The new location will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, as well as from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. More than 274,000 doses have been administered in the health district since December and health experts are in the home stretch. To help get the job done, they’re driving the new BRHD mobile health bus around town. We were thrilled to be places we hadn’t been to before, like farmers’ markets, county fairs and other places, and to really have a presence in neighborhoods in our district with this unit, said BRHD Director of Strategic Initiatives, Rebecca Schmidt. Since the end of March 2021, BRHD has also vaccinated nearly 200 people at home, thanks to the help of the Charlottesville firefighters and UVA Health. Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

