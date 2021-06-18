



After a few months of digital-only fashion, due to the COVID pandemic, parades are starting to regain their physical shape. With the latest cruise collection currently making its debut, the designers are going all out for an IRL presentation. On Thursday, Diors Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Cruise 2022 collection and, true to the tradition of most fashion houses, she chose the historic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens as a distant parade destination. The creative director was also inspired by the Olympic roots of the Greek city and, on the occasion of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, turned to Athens, which hosted the big sporting event in 2004. During this time, Usain Bolt made his Olympic debut, Michael Phelps won six gold and two bronze, and Bjrk performed live at the opening ceremony. The latter seemed to have piqued Chiuris ‘interest, as her final look for Diors’ latest collection featured a very familiar dress worn by the artist. The bridal ensemble eerily resembles the 2001 Oscars Bjrks swan dress, designed by Marjan Pejoski. The swan dress was in fact part of my winter 2001-2002 collection and Bjrk seen and loved, the designer said Hollywood journalist in a 2015 interview. She took it a step further and made it all happen by creating bags of ostrich eggs and laying them on the carpet. With the Oscars, there is a uniform, like the police. Bjrk was definitely off the beaten track. Without people like her, it would be boring. Have I been surprised by [the reaction]? Of course. Look at us, 15 years later and we were talking about it. And we were still talking about it 20 years later! This is not the first time that the Pejoskis creation has been honored by a designer. When Valentino kicked off her Spring 2014 couture show in Paris, one of the looks included a dress that viewers also compared to The Bjrk Dress. The creators behind this collection? Pierpaolo Piccioli and, you guessed it, Maria Grazia Chiuri. See for yourself the similarities in the Cruise 2022 fashion show video, below.

