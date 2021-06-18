Victorias Secret finally gives up his masculine gaze and hires various spokesperson models who reflect real women

As frequent self-proclaimed cultural critics, if there’s one thing men on the internet can’t stand, it’s women they aren’t at all attracted to being visible. The last object of their outrage is Victoria’s Secret.

Once fully satisfied with the fulfillment of male wishes, the lingerie company announced this week that it will change her famous, mostly white, cisgender models, size 0 for the new spokespersons, which will include American women’s football icon Megan Rapinoe, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chinese-American skier and future Olympian Eileen Gu, the size 14 model and lawyer Paloma Essler, and transgender model Valentina Sampaio.

“When the world changed, we were too slow to respond,” Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret, told The New York Times. “We had to stop being about what men want and being about what women want.”

To say that Victoria’s Secret has been “slow to respond” to cultural changes is to put it lightly. The brand has been widely and rightly criticized for years for its transphobia and body shame, not to mention its uncomfortable underwear and numerous sweatshop work controversies.

Rapinoe, feminist and queer activist, is well aware of the company’s history and did not mince words in her statement to The Times, describing Victoria’s Secret as once “patriarchal, sexist, not seeing what it is all about.” meant to be sexy but what the clothes tried to accomplish through a male lens and through what men wanted. “

“And it was very marketed to younger women,” she added. This message, Rapinoe told the newspaper, was “really hurtful.”

In addition to the brand’s new spokesperson models, the Times reports that it will also be creating more size-appropriate products and ads, a new line of maternity clothing, and even a podcast with the Collective.

Conservative outrage predictably ensued online, with a talk show host suggesting the the brand will be “destroyed” and the usual suspects and male Twitter trolls threatening to stop buying Victoria’s Secret underwear for their very real girlfriends. Of course, if the company’s long-awaited new branding fails, it won’t be because men on the internet are upset to be shown women they pretend they’re not attracted to. This will be because, in the time it took for Victoria’s Secret to realize that catering to a larger market of women and diverse bodies is actually very profitable, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and others women of colored marks beat them.

Over the years, if not decades, that Victoria’s Secret has spent peddling a singular standard of beauty and attractiveness and, to be clear, a distinctly racist, dimensional, and boring standard, other brands, especially not owned by white men, knew this wasn’t what women wanted. Not all women, and certainly young women, have not shopped at Victoria’s Secret in years, exploring the much better and more affordable options available to them, and there is no real reason why they should. stop now. No matter what Victoria’s Secret does at this point, the damage is done. Toxic beauty standards, defenses to exclude trans models from fashion shows because they not to embody a patriarchal “fantasy” our collective memory is not so short.

Ultimately, as the male executives behind Victoria’s Secret are starting to find out, the lingering problem with building women’s brands is that it requires you to make products that real women want to buy for themselves. For all the male internet trolls claiming they will no longer be patronizing the brand, their largely hypothetical purchases never really mattered in the first place. Believe it or not, most women buy their own underwear for themselves, and for that matter, know what they want for themselves and it hasn’t been Victoria’s Secret for a long time.