Live audiences “take a small step” towards normality for Milanese fashion





Milan (AFP) Lights, camera, real live audience – Milan fashion is once again welcoming real people to its shows on Friday, a sign that the industry is ready to start turning the page on virtual formats adopted during the pandemic. The figures are still modest, only Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Etro inviting an audience to their spring / summer 2022 men's collections. "It's the dress rehearsal for the return to normal," Federica Trotta Mureau, editor-in-chief of Italian fashion magazine Mia Le Journal, told AFP. The broadcasts represent small steps, but the effect of live events, instead of the video presentations or short films relied on since early last year when the coronavirus cut short biannual broadcasts in Italy's business capital, would be always appreciated, said Mureau. "The lights that go out and come on again, the music that rings when the first models come out … it's an emotion that digital cannot give us," she said. Armani was the first at the end of May to announce the return to the public, after being the first to exclude them in February 2020. "I'm scared, like everyone else I think," said Giorgio Armani, 86, as the pandemic swept through Italy last year. – Goodbye dull colors – Most of the 47 parades taking place over five days will remain digital. The president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, Carlo Capasa, called "an important signal of recovery" the fact that the government had acceded to his request to allow the performances in person after June 15. After months of stop-start measures, restrictions on coronaviruses in most of Italy have now been lifted thanks to falling infection rates, although masks are still mandatory in public and social distancing must be respected. Capasa has estimated that sales in the Italian fashion market will increase by 17% this year to 80 billion euros ($ 95 billion), mainly thanks to growth in China. "Made in Italy" fashion exports are expected to increase by 13%. But it won't be until 2022 that the nation's fashion industry will return to pre-pandemic levels, especially as orders in the first months of 2021 fell below expectations. Last year, Italian industry revenues fell 26% as shops closed and well-off tourists stayed at home. So what will the Milan men be wearing next year? After the gray winter and the gloom of the pandemic, colors present in nature such as light green, ocean blue, terracotta, sunny yellow or fiery red should prevail, according to Mureau. "Goodbye to sober colors and overly punitive looks, summer 2022 in men's fashion will be marked by color and exaggeration!" she predicted. AFP 2021

