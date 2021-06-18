Fashion essentials, other essentials to take on every international trip

At Bloomberg Pursuits, we love to travel. And when we can again, we want to make sure we get it right. So we were talking to globetrotters in all our fields of luxury, food, wine, fashion, cars, real estate, to find out more about their high-end tips, their time-saving tips and their extraordinary experiences. These are the Distinguished Travel Hackers.

Luigi Tadini is the co-founder of Party By Numbers, a new turnkey service aimed at helping anyone throw a glamorous party with minimal effort. The startup rents all-in-one carts that it delivers, fully stocked with food, drinks and cutlery; different themes and menus are available, from the Mexican Condesa to Hokusai, which is inspired by Tokyo.

The Brooklyn-based fashion editor got into consulting when he co-founded design agency Gathery, working with clients such as Moncler and Lanvin. A bon vivant and a confirmed traveler in the pre-pandemic era, he has flown approximately 200,000 miles in the air each year, Tadinis’ carrier of choice is Delta, only because he goes to the destinations I visit often. Like Brazil, where he grew up.

Working remotely has allowed people to stay longer wherever they go, he says of an extended vacation visit, and I think one of the things I tried to avoid during Covid was to jump as much as I do in a regular year. Here are some of his travel tips.

Take off your headphones whenever you are in a new country.

I like to take a portable radio, a little indestructible Lexon Tykho, when I travel abroad. It’s an idea that actually started out with staying at the Soho House properties. When you walk into one of these properties there is always a Marshall radio of some sort, and it broadcasts local radio wherever you are in the world. Music has always been for me a way to get to the heart of a place or at least certainly the pulse of a place. Radio captures the cultural state of mind of a place, from bad local top 40 pop music to things a little more hidden and unexpected. I have Shazamed a bunch of artists that I might never have found.

Fittingly, Tadinis’ bucket list journey was inspired by Death on the Nile.

We have been grounded for 14 months and I have never been to Egypt. So my trip on the to-do list is with this beautiful Nour el Nil company that runs these Nile boat trips. These are classic sailboats, like the ones you’ll find in a book by Agatha Christie that they refurbished with, say, six rooms per boat, so you can either rent the entire boat or just rent a room. They start at Esna and then descend through the Valley of the Kings to Aswan.

Pack this item wherever and whenever you go, and you’ll be ready for anything.

If you are open to adventures, make sure you keep an open mind and have a steam suit. My parents taught me to always take a navy blue suit everywhere. It’s like making sure you always travel with all your [different] passports. If you are lucky enough to get lost in a city and meet new people, you might find yourself at a dinner party and you might need a costume, so better suited to yourself than having to scramble to find one. one in a new town.

I am a huge Lanvin fan, especially during the Albert [Elbaz] years. A fashion week in Paris, for example, I found myself at a very intimate dinner which was obviously a bit last minute hosted by Purple magazine at the Hotel Particuliera hidden little townhouse that you have to find through an iron grid. I am very happy to have my navy blue suit ready to go.

The easiest way to experience la dolce vita in Italy.

I stayed at Civita di Bagnoregio a few summers ago, for a long time. We stayed with an American architect who lives there and runs a program for American students to come and study architecture. It was basically the life you wanted to live. He was probably in his late 1970s and had lived in this small town for 30 years, helping to restore and maintain beautiful Etruscan [art and architecture]. The program is still running. [Note: outside of getting in the program, any tourist can book stays at Corte Della Maest, an alberghi diffusi, which is an entire village-turned-hotel.]

When Tadini thinks of how to travel, two words, one French, the other Portuguese come to mind.

I love the French word flnerie [n. aimless, idle behavior], and I take this art to heart when I travel. I think there is no better way to experience the destination than to literally walk around and get lost.

There is another word, in Portuguese, for which there is really no direct translation in any language: madrugada. It basically means the magical time between 1am and 4am. There is a romance in itmadrugada that has that bit of mystical, mischievous and Bohemian energy. It’s that very specific type of night where, if you’re a beginner, you’ve probably already made it home. But if you are outside, you can enjoy the madrugada like a real Brazilian.

How to sneak a cigarette into a hotel room and (maybe) get away with it.

Oh my God. Whenever I travel, I always bring a little candle from home to make the hotel room even more comforting. It is good to create a sense of belonging, especially on an extended stay or if you need to hide the smell of that cheating cigarette in the bedroom. I like to stay in hotels that kind of allow you to cheat like that: the Château [Marmont] in LA or at the Costes hotel in Paris. I was taken [smoking in my room] multiple times, without charging the fees as often as they probably should. Sometimes the hotel even has its own smell and the staff somehow secretly cleaned the room with extra candles because they knew I was smoking in the room.

Forget Amalfi and take a ferry from Venice to this Croatian seaside town instead.

Rovinj in Croatia is a ferry ride from Venice, there is one that goes directly there. It feels like the Amalfi Coast, before it was finished, was overrun with tourists: a beautiful tiny little town, it’s a great place to go in the height of the summer season and still secluded.

The original hotel in the central square is called the Adriatic, and it has been recently renovated. Like any small port town, the square comes alive at night, so grab a room with a balcony overlooking the square and you can just sit there, sipping an Aperol or a cocktail and watching. It’s pretty cinematic. And one of the perks of finding a little piece of northern Croatia beach is that you can be isolated enough to get lost and strip naked.

On minibars, martinis and eye masks.

I always travel with a [ice pack] eye mask, one of those you can throw in your freezer, just a cheap mask, from Amazon, not a fancy label mask. But it’s old-school, so it has the velcro on the back of the head. I think there is no better way to cure puffy eyes from travel or jet lag. So the first thing I do when I walk into a hotel room is to throw my eye mask in the minibar. You could meet me [after check-in] in my dress and an eye mask. And I always liked a minibar that had pre-dosed cocktails. Soho House has excellent pre-batch service. Chiltern Fire Station [in London] does a great pre-dosed service. There is nothing better than coming home after a long day of exploring or something and mixing up a Martinican.

