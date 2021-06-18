Fashion
Hairdresser Helps WMAR-2 News Presenter Jamie Costello Cope With Skin Cancer
ANNAPOLIS, Md. Skin cancer is one of those diseases that many know how to prevent, but often don’t think about it until they face it head-on.
WMAR-2 News presenter Jamie Costello shared his recent encounter with skin cancer.
The Style Lounge hair salon in Annapolis is the last place most would think a skin cancer story would take place, but Costello’s skin cancer discovery began at the salon.
This is where Costello gets his hair cut every few weeks, but recently his stylist Lisa Drinks gave him more than a great haircut.
I see my clients once a month, so I really get to know their skin, Drinks said.
She saw something on Jamie’s temple that didn’t look right.
It looked very unusual, and didn’t heal and flamed like a purplish color, Drinks said.
It’s easy to say Lisa Drinks saved my life because I talked to Dr Harrington and said doctor … and I’m asking him to lead me down a dark road if I don’t. not busy, Costello said.
Before seeing a doctor, Costello thought he had an injury that just needed time to heal. He remembered how he fell on a baseball field and thought his injury would go away.
He didn’t heal, he kept bleeding, kept plucking him, and it took a while, until I came here, Costello said.
Drinks was also monitoring his injury.
It never healed, kept bleeding, came back three weeks later for another haircut, she said did you get it checked out? No. Get it checked out, Costello said.
Costello, like most men, still needed a little coaxing to get to a doctor.
I actually saw his wife walking and we talked about it and I’m pretty sure that’s what did, Drinks said.
And my wife made the call that day, and last week I got cut. And it was skin cancer, and its 15 deep stitches and 15 top stitches. And without Lisa, I don’t know, said Costello.
What Costello knows now is it could have been worse
He said it would have gouged out my eye. Would have led to blindness. It would have seeped into my brain, and it could have been a dead end, Costello said.
Costello had basal cell carcinoma or CBC.
According to Skin cancer foundation, BCC is the most common form of skin cancer.
More than 3.5 million Americans are diagnosed with BCC each year.
Meanwhile, malignant melanoma is a very aggressive cancer that not only tends to spread quickly to other parts of the body, but it can also be fatal if not treated early.
As Costello goes to the salon for a drink, the doctors do the same. although unlike a cool haircut, most viewers might not even have noticed.
Because I was on TV, he didn’t want the scar to go that way. He wanted to stretch it out like a soccer ball. So I am sewn here like a football stitch. It goes that way, and half of it is under the hairline there. So he hid it. It’s not Lisa’s problem anymore, cutting the hair on the scar, Costello said.
Being a doctor might not be part of Drinks’ job description as a hairdresser, but it’s obvious she cares about her clients.
I’m just saying what I see. Let them know what I see. And, I hope they get it checked out, Drinks said.
I’m so glad he caught it on time, Drinks added.
Costello hopes his positive approach to dealing with skin cancer will encourage and inspire other men to do the same, and won’t hesitate to seek medical attention.
It’s almost like putting your car in a garage. You’re going to find something. So you’re going to see a doctor, they’re going to find something. But damn it, if they find something, then you can get treated and hit the road, Costello said.
