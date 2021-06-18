Me and my father: Sophie and Arthur Elgort to make fashion photography a family business

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the Elgorts photographer Arthur; his wife, Grethe Barrett Holby; their daughter Sophie with her husband and their 3 year old daughter; and their sons, Warren and Ansel have moved into their 40-year-old family home on Long Island together.

To pass the time, Sophie, 35 and also a photographer, began interviewing her father, who is 81 years old and made a name for himself taking fashion photography from the studio to the streets, about the stories behind some of her. most famous images.

He told her about Kate Moss dancing on a table at Lipp Brewery, Stella Tennant fully clothed in a pool and the Rolling stones blowing herself smoke while doing Tattoo You. It all became part of what quickly turned into an Instagram TV series, Behind the Lens With Arthur Elgort.

Part family, part study of relationships and part photographic story, the conversation continues, even if the Elgorts are no longer in quarantine under one roof. In honor of Father’s Day, Sophie and Arthur have agreed to reveal what happens when a pair of photographers turn the lens on themselves.