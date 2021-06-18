Bride spent 9 months hand-knitting her own wedding dress with ruffles and yarn tomatoes





Esther Andrews designs knit wedding dresses for her bridal business.

She made her own wedding dress and documented the process on TikTok.

The “Space Pirate Meets A Tomato Patch” dress was made from over four miles of mohair lace yarn.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. Finding the perfect wedding dress is as stressful as it is fun, as many brides take months to find the perfect dress. But the process was even more difficult for Esther Andrews, a bride who made her own wedding dress. Andrews is the designer and founder of Esther Andrews Bridal, which specializes in bridal knitwear. Its products consist of shawls and scarves, giving brides stylish options if they are getting married in cooler weather. Video: How Dr. Martens are professionally restored and repaired But when the time came for Andrews to tie the knot, she designed and made an entire dress because she documented on TikTok. Andrews hand-knitted the dress for nine months, even putting it together on the New York City subway to make sure it was ready in time for her big day. She only finished the dress the day before her wedding, personalizing every inch. Andrews said in the video that her dress was inspired by “a space pirate meets a patch of tomatoes because it was just plain silly and fun.” She also made her husband’s outfit, which looked like an astronaut costume. Andrews’ dress was made of mohair lace yarn and featured several layers of ruffles. As Andrews explained in his video, the entire dress had over four miles of thread. The final dress had a V-neckline trimmed with oversized ruffles, long sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. The white base was topped with small wire tomatoes as an applique. It took nine months and Andrews wasn’t able to say if the dress would fit until he put the pieces together. The story continues Luckily, this was in keeping with your wishes, so Andrews’ months of hard work were not wasted. Andrews also made space themed wedding socks covered with little stars to go with the wedding theme, as she also has shared on TikTok. Her marriage TikToks gained traction on Wednesday. Andrews’ video of making her wedding dress had over 388,000 views at the time of writing. She also wrote in TikTok that she loved the process of making her wedding dress. “I will always cherish this dress and the time it took to make it,” Andrews wrote. Read the original article on Initiated

