Nicomède Men Spring 2022





With his fourth Guardians collection since returning from a five-year hiatus, Nicomede Talavera continues to explore what modern menswear design can be. The new collection is a combination of elements of sports, such as fencing and boxing; Couture silhouettes from the 50s and a hint of psychic energy linked to astrology. More from WWD I like to mix different references and recontextualize different ideas to create something modern, he said. Talaveras takes on the sport feeling young and energetic. The reason I started to get interested in fencing is that I really appreciate it being one of the first and a very noble sport. I find the purity of the white and off-white uniform really stunning, as well as the silhouette of the jacket, cropped pants, and layered bib, said Talavera. A standout piece is this chest protector which is available in white square quilting or wet-look faux fur. He paired the quilted version with short pants and a skirt for the fur version. The designer suggests wearing it over a t-shirt or jacket in real life. His fascination with fencing also extended to the brand’s collaborations with James Pink Studio on hats and Kepler on a mesh capsule. A black knit style, for example, of the Kepler capsule has a curved hem, which is a play on the hem of the fencing jacket. A visor cap style made by Pink derived from the idea of ​​taking a fencing face protector and twisting it horizontally. With boxing, he referred to boxing dresses and shorts in the design of hoodies and panel panties, respectively. An oversized quilted coat shows how the designer channeled 1950s feminine couture, especially Cristbal Balenciaga, with fencing and made it chic for today’s audience. He also explored the balloon draped back silhouette with more variations on men’s hoodies and bomber jackets. The story continues Lover of crystals, Talavera made shirts, coats and shorts with prints that he developed by scanning different crystals from an encyclopedia. He believes crystals give me strength and I feel when you wear these pieces I receive the same spiritual energy. The collection also offers solid outerwear options, such as a double-layered shelter coat with a high draped collar and a padded parka with various pocket details, as well as playful utility shirts with front pockets in diagonal, shoulder pads and short sleeves. Launch gallery: Nicomède Resort 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos