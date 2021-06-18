How Pat Mahomes and NFT are bringing new life to the fashion and sports communities





Collectible sports items have been around forever and they will never go out of style. The future of the NFT market is uncertain after the market bottomed out, especially for NFT art sales. Even with a plateau of hype for non-fungible tokens, big brands continue to invest in NFT collectibles as practical and niche use cases for them grow. In this episode of MarketScale TV, Voice of B2B Daniel Litwin caught up with James Zwadlo and Chris Levett, co-founders of In short, Impossible, a creative agency for media in many forms, including cover art, music videos, show visuals, branding, and most recently NFT offerings. Impossible Brief works with bands like The Chainsmokers and Coldplay and is responsible for Patrick Mahomes Multi-Million Dollar NFT which broke records this year. The trio discussed some of the unique and best-selling NFT offerings of the past few months and whether or not NFTs have a permanent role in the wider fashion, sports and collectables industry. Since May 3, NFT transactions have fallen by almost 90%, according to reports from the research firm Protos, indicating that the initial market hype is over. Top-tier souvenirs and collectibles are the main and most resilient in major markets, the Protos report noted. NFT collectibles will need to consider what they bring to the fore to keep their offerings or platform relevant. Sports collectibles have been around forever and they will never go out of style, Zwadlo said. For the NFT space in particular, we’re trying to do something unexpected and evolve the actual playing card. Zwadlo, Levett and Impossible Brief are no strangers to evolving from something simple into something extraordinary. This is reflected in their recent NFT work with Patrick Mahomes NFT, The Museum of Mahomes, which became the highest-grossing sports NFT drop of all time, grossing over $ 3.7 million in revenue. In general, however, the value proposition for athletes or sports teams in the market might not be as valuable after the market peak, which Zwadlo & Levett develops in detail. The trio also discuss how NFTs could create opportunities to engage fashion communities, using Zwadlo and Levett’s fashion effort. Too expensive as context, the first NFT fashion line and a social commentary on the bizarre dynamic that comes from a union of money and art. Follow us on social media for the latest B2B updates! Twitter @MarketScale

