Loveappella Maxi Dress has rave reviews
NordstromThe selection of clothing and accessories is always on point, but some items stand out from the head and shoulders. Whether it is a mark approved by royalty like Madewell or a viral bodycon dress, you can bet you’ll find them included in the department store’s stellar fashion selection.
The latest item that is making waves among Nordstrom buyers is the Loveappella long dress, which happens to be an updated version of their bestseller V-neck jersey maxi dress. Available in four colors and priced at $ 68, this is one style you’ll want to add to your rotation of summer-ready styles.
Although it retains the maximum length and flowing silhouette, the new Loveappella long dress features a streamlined V-neckline and spaghetti straps rather than wide straps. He also ditched the empire waist for a more streamlined look. Made from a breathable stretch knit fabric, it’s a great choice for hot summer temperatures.
It is available in sizes X-Small to X-Large in regular and small fits, and four versatile shades. According to the product description, it fits large, so if you find yourself in between sizes your best bet will be to order one size down.
What buyers are saying
According to Nordstrom buyers, the Loveappella long dress lives up to its predecessor and has already earned a 4.4-star rating out of over 350 customer reviews.
I highly recommend this dress because it is a very comfortable breathable material that falls well on the body. It is not too tacky and the fabric is pleasant to the touch. Very flattering fit and stunning dress! I’m stocking up on this dress for the summer, one review wrote.
Buyers also praised this dress for its two lengths, which provide an ideal fit even on shorter frames.
I’m 4’11 “and the petite fits me perfectly! Tight and flowing in all the right areas. I want one in every color, read a review.
Some buyers have found the dress to be heavy so this is definitely something to consider if you prefer a lighter fabric for your clothing.
I bought this dress in black for a desert vacation. That’s all and more than I expected! It feels a bit heavy on the bottom, as other reviews have stated, but I had no issues with it, one reviewer noted.
Verdict
If you’re looking to mix things up this summer, the Loveappella long dress is a great choice for a versatile piece that you can easily wear repeatedly. Slip it on under a denim jacket for the day or with a pair of heels for a night out.
Buyers have noted that it’s heavy (which is great for avoiding see-through situations!), So if you prefer something lighter, you might just want to stick with the original brands. V-neck jersey maxi dress.
