Captain America is ‘shocked’ by X-Men’s Hellfire Gala in SWORD # 6 preview





The X-Men’s Hellfire Gala is a spectacle – for comic book fans, but even more so for Krakoan aliens who are invited to witness the mutant nature in this newly unbridled and completely unified way. Preview next week SWORD # 6, several notable representatives of large countries – the United States, Canada and Latvia – express their concern on this subject. Of course, we mean Captain America, the Guardian, and Doctor Doom. Take a look at this preview of SWORD # 6 – the first two pages are completely filled with letters, while the last three are letterless. Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) SWORD # 6 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) “THIS IS WHAT WILL NEXT. On Earth, the HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing,” one of Marvel’s description of SWORD # 6 reads. “But on SWORD Station One, a very different guest list presents itself … as Abigail Brand finally unveils his plans for Mysterium – and the future of humans and mutants.” Based on the above preview of SWORD # 6, Brand’s guest list appears to include Nova, the new leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is no coincidence, as this cosmic team and SWORD will be intertwined over the next few months as part of ‘ The last annihilation ‘crossing. Abigail Brand and Nova – and their respective teams – have a lot in common, but also several key differences like Ewing told Newsarama recently. “These are two books on building the future,” said the writer. “SWORD is the mutant space program – as we’ve seen, Brand wants to speak on behalf of Sol, and she has plans. Lots of plans. Nova – which is almost her counterpart in a weird way, although they both go to the same therapist – has their own ideas, and we’ve seen what they look like before, and it’s a much brighter, more colorful sight, less tied to a planet or a star. “The old school superhero and the spy master – their ideas on the right thing to do are always going to be very different, and very soon they are going to come into contact with each other. As friends? as enemies? You’ll have to see for yourself. “ This “very soon” is actually SWORD # 6 of June 23rd. SWORD # 6 will also be the surprise finale of the time of the artist of the series Valerio Schiti on the title. Although originally announced to draw the next issue, Marvel recently informed retailers that Stefano Caselli will draw SWORD # 7 – with Schiti moving to draw part of Jonathan Hickman’s upcoming film Hell Event. Schiti drew both the main cover for SWORD # 6 as well as a design variation, with Russell Dauterman also drawing two covers – one a Storm pinup and the other is Psylocke’s Hellfire Gala design. Looked: Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) SWORD # 6 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) SWORD # 6 will go on sale on June 23. If SWORD is the mutant space program, they better prepare for the Marvel’s best cosmic villains .

