As sneakers go mainstream, Nike is the # 1 selling fashion brand





With all the resellers, bots, and reseller sites saturating the sneaker industry, it should come as no surprise that Nike is the # 1 selling brand in the market, because Fashion law reported. In an analysis by SaveOnEnergy who scoured popular reseller sites like Depop, eBay, ASOS Marketplace, Etsy, etc., Nike was by far the top-selling brand in the world, with 1.16 million total listings. on the aforementioned resale platforms. Zara, Topshop, ASOS ‘own brand and Adidas have followed in the footsteps of the sneaker brand. But while the resale of Nike and Adidas makes sense, given the investment value of the sneakers, it’s interesting to see fast fashion brands being resold at such rates, perhaps due to the sheer quantity of fast fashion clothes that there is, or maybe Gen Z’s attempt at thrifty. Yet who would pay near retail price for a second-hand Zara top that will inevitably fall apart on first use? So much fast fashion Apparently, many people in the UK division of SaveOnEnergy discovered that most of the items resold in the UK were also from fast fashion brands, both traditional and super fast, helping to increase the longevity of their products. PrettyLittleThing, a UK-based fast fashion retailer, even ranked as one of the world’s top-selling brands, with a total of 502,510 listings across the platforms surveyed, the SaveOnEnergys study found. Lightning-fast fashion brands Boohoo and Missguided also ranked among the top 20 brands sold. Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images As this news makes potentially Demystifying the widely understood buy, Instagram, return (or trash) mentality also tells us how many parts these companies make. In a 2020 study, Vice found that Boohoo uploaded around 772 new clothes per week, averaging about 116 new items per day. Over the course of a year that number becomes 40,144 individual products, reproduced and sold to an even greater number. No wonder fast fashion companies are high on resale lists, there is too much going on. Luxury goods and their counterfeits sell out quickly Behind the large amount of fast fashion available on resale sites, SaveOnEnergy has found, lurk brands such as luxury designers and hip streetwear. Much like Nike shoes, products from Gucci, Supreme, Off-White, Jordan Brand, Dior, Chanel and Champion often retain their value even years after their initial purchase – that is, if you make sure that you buy an authentic part, not a replica. . Etsy Fashion law found reselling on Etsy was particularly susceptible to counterfeit products. An Off-White product search on Etsy completed by TFL, for example, revealed that the Marketplace site is full of counterfeit goods ranging from $ 30 T-shirts with the Off-Whites wordmarks to inexpensive Off-White key chains with the brand’s signature red tie. TFL noticed that the prevalence of counterfeit products was similar when researching other luxury brands like Gucci, Dior, and Supreme. Authentic service Resale sites, including Etsy, are popular because consumers can usually buy something used for less than retail. But overwhelming demand, leading to an increase in counterfeit products, can make consumers wary of buying designer or streetwear products from a resale site. It should be noted that Nike may have overtaken these luxury brands through the implementation of authenticity verification, which guarantees the credibility of the sneakers. Through proof of purchase, expert review and design verifications, sites like eBay, StockX, GOAT only promise their consumers genuine kicks, and according to the SaveOnEnergys study , nothing other than Nike. A list of the best resale brands. Save on energy

