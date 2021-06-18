JC Penney’s Vaccination Clinic to Move to Smaller Fashion Square Storefront | Local News

















STAFF REPORTS

They close shop and move just downstairs from the mall. The Blue Ridge Health District mass vaccination site at the former JC Penney store at Fashion Square Mall will close on June 24. The district will open a new, albeit smaller, site in another storefront in the mall on June 28. This has been critical in terms of vaccine delivery, but we have seen a decrease in demand for appointments for the first dose, said Ryan McKay, of the health district, of the old department store site. This signaled the idea that we need to move to smaller locations or to the mobile efforts needed to conduct outreach activities to get people to overcome their hesitations and truly meet where people are for their purposes. provide easier access to the vaccine. McKay said in a virtual town hall on Thursday that a new vaccination clinic would open in the mall. We are moving to a smaller location at the old J. Crew site, where we will be providing vaccines four days a week, McKay said, adding that the vaccines will be offered on Monday and Thursday evenings. Be there for the foreseeable future and offer the vaccine for as long as demand warrants the use of these resources. An estimated 34,495 doses of the vaccine were administered at the JC Penney site, officials said. About 272,486 residents of the health district received a vaccine and 130,638 were fully immunized.

