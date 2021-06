Fashion retailer Zara condemns Jewish chief designer comments on Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Retail firm Zara on Tuesday denounced comments made by one of its leading designers about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after the comments led social media users to call for a boycott of the Spanish fashion label. Vanessa Perilman, Zara’s chief designer for her women’s department, who is Jewish, had a heated conversation with Palestinian model Qaher Harhash on Instagram about the latter’s support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel. Harhash has accused the Jewish state to perpetrate apartheid and the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. On Thursday morning, the Jerusalem-born model claimed in her Instagram Stories that the Israeli government “makes sure [Palestinians] never learn to speak Hebrew, so we could stay unemployed, in order to stay below the poverty line… their whole country is built and continues to build on our ethnic cleansing. On June 9, Perilman wrote to Harhash on Instagram by direct message, saying: Maybe if your people were educated they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals and schools that Israel helped pay for in Gaza. Israelis don’t teach children to hate or throw stones at soldiers like your people do. She also told the model, “People in my industry know the truth about Israel and Palestine and I will NEVER stop standing up for Israel and people like you come and go at the end. Perilman then apologized for his comments in a series of messages to Harhash. After the model posted screenshots of Perilman’s posts in her Instagram Stories, social media users called for a boycott of Zara and demanded that the store fire the designer. In a statement to NBC News, the company that owns the Zara brand, Inditex, did not mention any disciplinary action being taken against Perilman, but said it did not accept any disrespect for any culture, religion, country, race or a belief. “Zara is a diverse company and we will never tolerate discrimination of any kind,” the company continued. “We condemn these comments which do not reflect our core values ​​of mutual respect, and we regret the offense they caused.” Harhash said NBC News Wednesday that he wants Zara to issue a statement addressed to Palestinians who have been offended by the ordeal. “We usually see brands stand against anti-Semitism, but it’s also time to see brands stand against anti-Palestinianism. And this is something that should be addressed, ”he said. As far as Zara is concerned, however, what I really hope is that they make a statement that is not only addressed to me, but also a statement that is addressed to the Muslims they have offended, to the Palestinians whom they have offended. I think that’s something really important, because they could apologize to me, and I could accept it, but then there’s a bunch of audience like a huge amount of Arabs and Muslims who are offended by what they have said.







