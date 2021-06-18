Hi Upper East Siders, RC discover the secrets of Queen Constance and creator of extraordinary taste Blair Waldorf and you won’t want to miss it. The brunette graced the screens of The CW’s hit show from 2007-2012 and while you might not be Queen B, if there’s anything we know about Blair, it’s that she never opposed followers trying to emulate her perfectly prepared style. Preferring to sue high society over Serena Van Der Woodsen’s frequent appearances on Sixth pageBlair Waldorf married a prince, divorced said prince, is an intern at a fashion magazine, and followed in her fashion designer mother’s footsteps with a clothing line inspired by her prep school years. Are you tempted by an OG 2000 influencer?

While the Y2K fashion of the original Gossip Girl the series may be returning, we wanted to take a step back from the metallic pumps and soft bags to think about what Blair Waldorf would have worn in 2021. HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot, which premieres July 9, promises a modernized, bolder wardrobe for their gang of wealthy Upper East Side teens, but the original Blair Waldorf is less daring and more Audrey – a key part of her personal style that she surely would have taken with her almost a decade later. It’s an intoxicating mix of old silver, Hollywood elegance and florals for weekends spent in the Hamptons, inspired by the classic wardrobes of Audrey Hepburn and other Golden Age starlets. . Here’s what Blair would have filled his current closet with – and yes, a lot of arcs are again involved.

Alice and Olivia

Alice + Olivia Everett

Stacey Bendet’s fall 2021 collection for Alice + Olivia was directly inspired by Gossip Girl and New York’s elite teens. Bendet worked directly with Eric Daman, the man behind the 2007 and 2021 versions of Gossip Girl as well as the costume designer for other notable projects such as Carrie’s notebooks. All of the classic Upper East Side designs are present, from delicate pearl headbands to ultra preppy prints in shocking shades of black, red and white. Tweeds abound, plaid is key, and we think Blair’s darker side would have loved the sheer black lace overlay under the dungaree-style necklines. Blair tended to have taller collars and just the right amount of ruffles, which Bendet nailed in her collection, and she loved a slip dress as well.

Max Mara

LOUIS CHRISTOPHE Company 19

If there’s one thing Blair likes (other than Chuck Bass, and of course, herself), it’s a good coat. 2021 Blair loved classic trench coats and definitely spent time on Fifth Avenue shopping for several to conquer the cold New York winters. Max Mara’s coats would bring practicality and timelessness to her wardrobe while still leaving some leeway to update some silhouettes and play with the casual statement color Blair loves. – we wouldn’t be surprised if she had matching fascinator hats to go with each one.

Chloe

Chloe Giovanni Rufino / The CW

Blair always taps into the feminine energy when she dresses, and Chloe’s midi dresses are a more grown-up take on Blair’s refined style from the Yale days. She’d love bolder florals to spend the summer in the Hamptons, and the female-run brand has pieces with just the right balance of sharpness and softness that would be perfect for Blair. Although Serena Van Der Woodsen is the more bohemian and free spirit of the duo, Blair would consider Chloe’s fuller forms a chic step up from the younger silhouettes she wears at the start of the series and more likely would even style theirs. the most bohemian pieces. in a preppy way.

Ralph lauren

Ralph lauren Giovanni Rufino / The CW

As Blair Waldorf grew and progressed throughout her designer career, we like to think that she would start to develop a taste for the romantic, all-American, bespoke pieces that Ralph Lauren offers. It’s slightly more subtle than some of Blair’s typical statement choices, but she always had an affinity for the clean lines of workwear. 2021 Blair could be looking for a gorgeous sheath dress for a meeting or attending an art gallery party in one of Ralph Lauren’s more formal rooms. Let’s not forget their men’s clothes either; we can’t imagine that Blair and Chuck didn’t have the idea of ​​a matched set with a powerful couple.

Fruit Patterns

Moschino The CW

Blair was never one to shy away from a whimsical piece, as evidenced by her Moschino ball-skirt dress studded with cherries and apples. With the fruit motif on the rise again, in 2021, Blair would be leaning fully into and assertive fashion with something like this Oscar De La Renta dress worn by Meghan Markle, a fresher take on her previous maximalist trends. mix of prints. . Playful fruit prints may even be the new floral designs, especially if Queen B declares they are – they’re good enough to eat, if we say so ourselves.

Puff sleeves and oversized collars

Patou Magic of cinema

Preppy-chic Blair Waldorf loved collars in the late 2000s, so he would have liked the oversized collar trend. Pair that with the voluminous princess sleeve of her dreams (minus the scheming Prince Husband she had to divorce later) and you’ve got a romantic and polished jumpsuit that Blair would still be drawn to a decade later. This Patou piece might be a bit out of Blair’s comfort zone in terms of figure, but the sartorial taste maker has never been averse to taking up space.