Fashion
17 stylish dresses that look a lot more expensive than they are
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.
We love to covet dresses that we can’t justify spending money on when shopping online. This is one of our favorite things to do, especially when we were looking for celebrity style! That being said, you can still get your shopping fix and find equally gorgeous pieces for a fraction of the price.
We love browsing Amazon for hidden, seemingly invisible gems at affordable prices. The only problem ? It can be hard to navigate if you don’t know what to look for! That’s why we’ve decided to do all the heavy lifting for you and put together some fabulous, affordable dresses that look so much more expensive than they actually are. Read on to score major flights!
17 stylish and affordable dresses for summer
Mini dresses
1. The look of this sweet Yobecho short-sleeved dress is ideal for brunch or lunch during the day!
2. Were obsessed with the lantern sleeves on that steering wheel mini dress Good navigation!
3. This ruche bodycon number Verdusa is one of Amazon’s bestsellers and it’s easy to see why!
4. You would find a mini dress like this one from Floerns at a store like Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters for three times the price!
5. The off-the-shoulder silhouette of this Romwe dress looks absolutely breathtaking!
6. You will swoon over the plunging neckline on this Floerns A-Line Dress!
Midi dresses
7. The minimalist look of this square neckline midi dress by The Drop is so classic!
8. The high-low hem on this cocktail dress from Sarin Mathews is perfect for any formal occasion!
9. We love that the straps on this Zdress ESICA tie up for a fabulous finishing touch!
ten. This ETCYY dress has layers upon layers of ruffles which are simply breathtaking!
11. Bodycon dresses like this one from Drop are all the rage right now, and were obviously obsessed!
12. Another great slip-on dress is this one from xxxiticat, which has a cowl neck which is really flattering!
13. Embroidery on this ECOWISH dress looks exactly like something you might find at Anthropologie!
Long dresses
14. We also like the embroidered look of this BerryGo dress looks like it could cost well over $ 100!
15. This Milumia striped button-down shirt dress is the epitome of a must-have summer look!
16. This long dress SVALIY has an aesthetic that you can dress up or dress up in the blink of an eye!
17. Another great maxi dress that you can wear for day or night is this little number of she in!
Discover more of our choices and offershere!
This article is brought to you by the Us Weeklys Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services that our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self-tanners, leggings Lululemon style and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. The selection of products and services, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by Us Weekly or any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team can receive products from manufacturers for free to test. Additionally, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. It does not determine whether a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently of the advertising sales team. We appreciate your feedback at [email protected] Good shopping!
