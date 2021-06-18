The digital strategy will never go out of fashion

Whether it’s that ’70s velor tracksuit reimagined on the runway or a punk-era leather jacket making a comeback as a vintage item, fashion is unmistakably cyclical; old trends are constantly reappearing in new and innovative forms. But while fashion has changed over the decades, the industry’s traditional sales model has largely remained the same until now.

By: Sarah Anderson

With the rise of social media and e-commerce over the past decade, the almost instantaneous nature of the digital world has disrupted the marketing status quo, forcing the way fashion brands connect with consumers to change in tandem. .

In today’s world, consumers have a plethora of channels at their fingertips, from fashion house Instagram feeds and influencer content to Twitter trends and targeted online advertising. With this new plethora of channels, brands need to keep their finger on the pulse to ensure that a high-end luxury experience is felt at every point of touch; this is called the omnichannel imperative.

The current demands of e-commerce, along with a retail landscape reshaped by the pandemic and thousands of store closures, have posed challenges for many brands, especially luxury retailers who differentiate themselves by offering a high level of service.

More than half (55.7%) of fashion sales in the past year were made online, according to WE, signifying a new style of customer journey that can start anywhere: on social media, in an app or via digital advertising. As a brand, how do you interact with customers across all these touch points? And how do you meet the demands of the new luxury consumer?

We believe there are three approaches that fashion brands and retailers should consider. It is crucial to tap into the mindset of the new luxury buyer, as is being able to adapt to each customer touch point. Having the ability to create an exclusive and personalized digital shopping experience that resembles the level of service luxury shoppers are accustomed to in-store will also be key to securing those sales.

Identify the state of mind of luxury buyers

So who exactly is the new luxury customer? Well, they’re multigenerational, spanning Millennials and Gen Z to Gen X and beyond. But it is the younger generations who are driving the spending. According to McKinsey, Gen Z and Millennials represent approximately $ 350 billion in purchasing power in the United States alone. In addition, Generation Z will represent 40% of global consumers by 2020.

As older generations have entered a whole new paradigm of online shopping and experiences, younger generations have also changed their habits and expectations in the wake of the pandemic. Infobip research shows that almost a quarter of Britons aged 18-24 (24%) are more likely to engage in a business if they are given information about how it gives back to society through ‘sustainable, environmental or charitable initiatives. One-fifth of 2,534-year-olds felt the same, compared to just 13% of those 55 and over.

Identifying buyers’ preferences in terms of brand responsibility and sustainability helps refine marketing and image.

Leverage touchpoints of engagement

Investing in digitization and leveraging new touchpoints is essential to engage today’s consumer. recent McKinsey report, The State of Fashion 2021, revealed that digital is seen by a third of executives as the biggest opportunity in 2021.

According to Infobip’s research, the vast majority of UK consumers (79%) said they encountered poor customer service during the first lockdown, with the biggest frustrations including waiting to speak with a customer service team from there. organization (35%), limited means and time to contact a company (31%), and repeat details to a customer service agent (20%). Additionally, almost a third (32%) said they would stop spending with the company that provided this poor service. Ignoring digitalization and providing limited ways to interact with a brand will only frustrate buyers and encourage them to look elsewhere.

Fashion retailers need to deliver personalized engagement at every stage of the customer journey, from inspiration to product discovery, brand engagement, sales conversion, execution and feedback. It’s about meeting the luxury customer where they are, which could be on a website with an AI chatbot, via email, or text. The key is knowing that luxury buyers demand exclusive, attentive and personalized experiences every step of the way and having the digital solutions in place to deliver them.

Bring exclusivity to the digital experience

The loss of retail tourism and in-person experiences has been a big blow to the fashion retail business. Foreign customers used to generate huge revenues for brands. Luxury retailers have had to pivot to ensure they remain the priority of consumers and digital has been key.

In 2020, the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that its show will become a digital-only event for the first time in its 40-year history. Likewise, Gucci has capitalized on a new technological bet with its personalized Gucci Live video shopping experience, connecting store staff with consumers via cellphones or computers.

And it goes beyond test projects. LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group) recently appointed a Chief Omnichannel Officer to help develop online sales. Toni Belloni, CEO of the LVMH Group, said developing a high quality remote customer service infrastructure will be a priority for the group.

It’s important to remember that before the pandemic, consumers’ experience with a luxury brand mostly happened in stores, on a retail floor, and with an in-store associate, all supported by the media. But the pandemic has shifted the boundaries of engagement, which means brands need to invest to bring the same customer exclusivity and creativity to their online domain that they’ve done before in their flagship stores.

The future of fashion

As time passes and the habits of the pandemic remain entrenched, luxury retailers have realized that the traditional emphasis on the in-store experience must evolve.

Digital is the new frontier and it’s not a passing trend. For brands to replicate this special customer experience in a digital environment, a strategic approach that builds meaningful customer relationships across all channels is the real imperative.

Sarah Anderson is Marketing Manager Europe at Infobip.

