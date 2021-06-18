Fashion essay: 3 Tacori wedding rings





AT Marie Claire, we love to be the first to find out what will become the hottest accessories and looks for the coming season. But instead of just identifying the latest IT articles, we decided to take it a step further. welcome to Fashion test: Our ongoing series where publishers present must-have pieces before they hit stores and your closet. Next: Tacori’s alliances. My wedding was postponed to 2020 for obvious reasons, but now I’m finally ready to restart the planning. While the venue, flowers, and guest list are still pending, what I do know is that we are still planning to exchange wedding rings. And with that comes jewelry shopping! My engagement ring is an ancient family heirloom from my fiance which perfectly sums up my sense of feminine and subtly chic style. Additionally, it gives me the opportunity to play with my creativity and experiment with a wide variety of wedding ring silhouettes. So to start my search, I turned to Tacori experts. The Californian Jeweler is a must-have for brides looking for those unique details that bring the “cool factor” to a timeless wedding stack. The master craftsmen behind the brand’s coveted styles meticulously craft each ring to your specifications, and the Crescent silhouette the details on the inside of their bracelets immediately piqued my interest. Here, I tested three Tacori signed wedding rings that perfectly complement my heirloom engagement ring, but can also stand perfectly on their own. Now it’s time for the real test: choose only one! Diamond and Platinum Carved Crescent Ring Tacori Crescent Carved Ring in Ruby and 18K Rose Gold Tacori Classic Crescent RoyalT diamond and 18-karat rose gold ring Tacori Vintage atmosphere Many brides with unusual ring silhouettes like mine are turning to custom band designs so their stacks can fit together seamlessly. But whether you’re designing something new or looking for a perfect option right out of the jewelry case, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the aesthetics of your engagement ring. The marquise-shaped design of this eternity diamond band fits perfectly with my vintage ring without marrying every nook and cranny. I like the delicate detail but adorned with Silhouette of Tacori Crescent inside the band. Together the two rings are timeless and beautiful, a treasured ensemble that can be passed on to the next generation. Color pops Choosing a classic wedding ring silhouette shouldn’t mean you have to sacrifice an ounce of personality. In fact, this is the perfect opportunity to add a touch of style to the mix. Ruby is my birthstone so this iconic tacori band is a personal way to incorporate color into my wedding stack. The contrast of the brilliant cut rubies of the ring set in rose gold makes the diamonds of my engagement ring really sparkle. I don’t usually wear colored stones every day, so this is a chic way to create a signature look that feels really meaningful. Statement styles I’m still not sure exactly how I will wear my rings on a daily basis, but there is one thing I do know: it’s always a good idea to have options. Having a wedding ring that can stand up, whether you are changing your engagement ring on your right hand or thinking about leaving it in the jewelry box to keep it safe, is worth considering. I usually wear a lot of mixed metal jewelry, so this Tacori Diamond RoyalT Bracelet is a statement that will give me lots of opportunities to mix and match with my style. I love the idea of ​​wearing a meaningful ring on each hand, so my look is balanced. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds? Discover the Tacori wedding collection

