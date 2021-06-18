Addison Rae is a modern cowgirl in a silky slip dress and western boots – Footwear News





Addison Rae jumps on two of summer’s biggest trends and she does it with flair. Speaking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TikTok star gave a great urge to travel as she explored a lush pasture in style. The ensemble highlighted a white silk dress with spaghetti straps, a side slit cut and a plunging back. Slip-on dresses like hipster jeans and bandana tops made their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, already preferred this year by Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and other stars. To give the outfit a fun twist, the future “He’s All That” star pulled out a classic pair of brown leather cowgirl boots. Western boots saw a revival among celebrity style trends in 2018, now continuing into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro flair. From pointy toe versions to square toe silhouettes, twists of cowgirl boots can be found at Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and many more showcasing the motives of their parades. Related Kendall Jenner herself is also a big fan of cowboy boots to match slip-on dresses. In May, for example, the model raced across town in a chic spring ensemble, starting with a silky midi-length dress. The classic black design featured a high square neckline and spaghetti strap cut, all paired with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a chic ’90s leather crossbody bag.

Kendall Jenner walks in Los Angeles on May 27. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography / MEGA When it comes to shoes, Addison Rae’s bold heels are just one of many silhouettes in his daily rotation. As well as sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with his friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a big fan of a special Nike silhouette in particular; The brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker was first released in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and go-to shoe style for the younger generation. In addition to trendy sneakers, the 20-year-old star launched her own line of beauty products, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle. Embrace western-chic style like Addison Rae in these stylish cowboy boots.

