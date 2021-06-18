



When a quirk of confinement forced Maria Grazia Chiuri to rearrange the furniture in her Paris apartment to make room for a Pilates machine, she was responding to an instinct as old as time. Sport is movement, sport is freedom. During the lockdown, you were walking around your building just to feel like you were moving your body. It has become our idea of ​​freedom, she said on a video call from Athens. His thoughts on containment took his Dior Cruise parade to a cradle of sport, the Panathenaic Stadium, where the ancient Greeks sweated around 330 BC. I decided to show here because I’m interested in clothing as a way to give freedom of movement, Chiuri explained, echoing our post-pandemic desires. A reminder that the restrictions are by no means ancient history, the ongoing travel complications meant that his show was widely followed by the local press and patrons, who were treated to a greco-electro performance by Greek-American singer Ioanna Gika. In her first focused study on sportswear, Chiuri bridged the technical properties of the sports genre with the tailoring-focused craftsmanship normally considered its polar opposite. Clean, cream-colored sportswear raced the 185-meter stadiums, sometimes interrupted by sweats accented with abstract prints. Seeking a tailored response to that same sentiment, Chiuri paid homage to Marlene Dietrich’s white suit, a reference inspired by an old photo of the icon disguised as Leda (who made her own cameo in a dress from Bjrk-tastic swan at the end). Chiuri has exercised his de- and reconstruction of the old tropes of Christian Diors, athletic the Bar Jacket by removing his liner and sporting his construction. For all his oversized white sneakers, it was not really about sportswear, but desires that push us to adapt sports cuts and materials to our everyday wardrobes. Lack of patience with complicated fashions is part of a new generational spirit. Instead, young people imbue conventional dress codes with an expectation of comfort and ease. This territory is a walk in the park for Chiurior, make it a sprint! The values ​​of functionality, movement and comfort are rooted in its cultural heritage and its practice at Dior. I’m from Rome, don’t forget. Around me, the reference of Greece is everywhere, on every statue. It’s my past, she said. This genetics has never been more pronounced than in the peplos dresses that epitomized the collection. They are a constant in Chiuris’ work, but at the Panathenaic stage she found the most authentic scene to examine why she loves this most original garment so much, the mother of all dresses. She worked the peplos that opened the show like a parachute dress, sporting them with drawstrings and contrasting with the classic Hellenic dresses that closed the show.

