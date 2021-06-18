4 Types of Headboards for your Next Bed

How long has it been since you bought your last bed? Certain parts of your bed should be replaced every eight years, but headboards usually last quite a bit longer. If it’s been a while since you looked at bed headboards, you might be surprised at all of the trending options. In general, you can choose a headboard that is solid wood, metal, upholstered, or hybrid.

Metal

Metal headboards can be quite beautiful and highly durable. Most are made of wrought iron, although the décor is usually hollow to make the headboard a bit lighter and easy to maneuver. These headboards may also be made from aluminum, brass, brushed steel, and copper. Metal headboards hail from the Victorian age, which is a popular style trending today.

The only real downside to metal headboards is that they are going to be prone to rust because they are made of iron. If you choose the metal headboard for your bed, clean it at least once a week to prevent dust buildup.

Solid wood

Solid hardwoods (birch, cherry, maple, mahogany, oak, poplar, and walnut) have been a favorite for headboards since their inception. These hardwoods are so durable that headboards of their manufacture from a century ago are still durable today.

You can also get headboards made of solid softwoods like certain types of pine and fir trees, as well as cedar. These softwoods can still be very durable even though they are far cheaper than hardwoods. Softwoods are not quite as dense, so they are great if you want a lighter-weight headboard.

Upholstered

Upholstered headboards are becoming more and more popular. These headboards offer far more opportunities for personalization in style. Most are either heavily padded or tufted, giving them a luxurious look and added comfort. They come in almost any color or shade you can imagine so that you can purchase a bed that is sure to match the rest of your bedroom décor.

Unfortunately, upholstered headboards are just as expensive as hardwoods, and they don’t last as long. The most common fabrics used are velvet, microfiber, or linen, which are all difficult to keep clean. They require quite a bit of routine maintenance, and you’ll probably need to replace them about every eight years with your mattress. Although the upholstery is usually laid over a solid wood frame, these beds are just not very durable.

Natural headboards

Natural fibers are currently trending, especially among coastal or tropical style bedrooms. The most popular natural headboards are made of wicker and rattan weaved over a solid wood frame. Seagrass and abaca are also used. Since they are built over a wood frame, they can be pretty durable. They are difficult to keep clean, though, and you’ll want to dust them at least once a week.

Leather is also a popular natural upholstery, and it too comes with thick padding or tufted padding. Leather is much more durable than other natural fibers. It will also last longer than upholstered headboards because the leather is easier to maintain. Leather does need to be cleaned carefully to avoid damage, so refer to the manufacturer to determine what will be required for a particular type of leather.

Surprisingly, most people don’t know what is available with all the options for headboards. To find the most options, check out the nice selection of beds on 1StopBedrooms.