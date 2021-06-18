Enrolling in womenswear, ULAH sees its next season in branded extensions, without duplicating stores

When ULAH opens its first women’s store concept this fall, this should only be the first retail expansion of the popular high-end men’s boutique and a sign that the brand is refining its niche after a major shift in commerce. electronic.

We already have a huge client base and a lot of them are women which is great, said Joey Mendez, co-owner of ULAH and the future LUNA by ULAH. From the start, they told us you had to add some women’s clothing, but we absolutely wanted to not interrupt the men’s space that we had created. Then the opportunity arose to do it in a separate space.

LUNA is about to open two doors from ULAH in the Woodside Village Living / Work Center at 47th and Rainbow. At 1,300 square feet, the space of a former Eat Fit Go location is smaller than ULAH, but still offers plenty of room for an affordable and on-trend mix of womenswear, accessories, gifts and entertainment. decorations for the home, Buck said. Wimberly, co-owner of ULAH.

Look and feel will be similar, but a bit softer with more feminine touches and the name Luna playing in the horoscope, and moons meaning as a representation of feminine creativity and energy, has it. he declares.

Designed as a complement to ULAH, LUNA’s look is inspired by the dark colors of the desert landscape at dusk, an environment the engaged couple hope to bring out the best energies of the people who shop with them.

And while at ULAH we sell men’s clothing and at LUNA we sell women’s clothing well, both companies will be inclusive and we want all genders to feel comfortable shopping in one. of our stores, said Mendez.

We cannot change the fact that the whole industry divides the categories into menswear and womenswear; but we were going to do what we can to be inclusive, Wimberly added.

We wanted to provide men with their own comfortable, welcoming shopping space with a full line of products for all aspects of their lives, from activewear to denim, casual and formal wear, said Joey Mendez. And then also be a gift place for accessories, perfumes, candles and locally made products, home decorations and interior design as a service. We didn’t want to be too super high-end designer, but also not too trendy in fast fashion. And then we also wanted to make sure we had a range of local to regional and national to international brands that could all sit together, added Buck Wemberly. We didn’t just want to be a local produce store in Kansas City, but we absolutely wanted to have it in the mix.

Brand building

The ULAH team sees opportunities ahead to expand the brand which also includes ULAH Interiors + Design led by Wimberly Beyond the Obvious.

We fantasize about ULAH Records all the time, we love music, ”Mendez said with a laugh. ULAH Nightclub could be fun, even if I’m a bit past those days.

Wimberly took a more serious tone, but reinforced the idea of ​​bringing the ULAH concept of accessible but high-end experiences to life in new ways.

Rather than opening several new mens stores or another womens store in the near future, I see us continuing to diversify our brand extensions into other categories, not just by duplicating what we have already created, a- he said, noting that the expansion into women’s products was the first example. Kansas City is big, but it’s not that big, so if we decided to open more stores, we would probably choose other places.

Similar markets in Kansas City, Mendez added. Cities that are growing and have a retail void but we wouldn’t open in places like New York or LA.

ULAH debuted on October 20, 2016, in the Woodside store. Since then, product offerings have changed and been refined to match consumer tastes, changing seasons and product mixes, but the idea behind the store remains, Wimberly said.

When we came up with our concept, we felt like retail had trained guys to hate shopping, he explained. This means that in most places where men could shop, you might feel intimidated or like it’s pretentious or like you need to be part of some sort of clique. We wanted to demolish everything and make it look like you were shopping with friends.

We want you to feel that you can come in and that people are there to help you that you are not alone. At first some guys would come and say, well, I don’t have my wife with me; I don’t have my girlfriend with me. And I’m like, well, I was there for you.

Redesigned for online

The strong customer support behind LUNA’s planned launch has also helped keep ULAH afloat throughout the pandemic, Mendez and Wemberly said. When they switched to online order fulfillment after COVID-19 forced the storefront to temporarily close in the spring of 2020, e-commerce customers kept them going.

It was really frustrating because January, February, March were good months, and we were seeing an increase, reaching our goals. We thought this could be our year, Wemberly said, adding that the pandemic took the duo’s breath away. We were just like, man, is this gonna be the thing that ends us up in the end? After surviving all the other things we’ve survived over the years?

A new emphasis on e-commerce and social media marketing, largely attributed to Joanie Meyer, a former graphic design intern at Johnson County Community College who rose through the ranks to become head of marketing and creative at ULAH has helped the store move to the other side, Mendez mentioned.

Now the brand is operating even stronger than at the start of 2020, Wemberly said, acknowledging the few positives from the pandemic.

It really accelerated a change in behavior that we were hoping to happen organically over time, forcing people to use our ecommerce site more than ever before, he said. And now we are seeing the benefits.

Living together, separate spaces

In March, Mendez and Wemberly physically moved ULAH Interiors + Design to a new space in the Woodside Center after years of co-location of the two companies within the ULAH storefront. Wemberly ran the design business from a warehouse while Mendez orchestrated ULAH from a mezzanine above.

It was about time, Mendez said. The businesses and our teams were growing and we were just overcrowded.

The move gave the couple a much-needed space apart, they admitted, noting their gratitude that they don’t always feel like coworkers anymore.

For the first time in about four years, can I text her and just ask her how’s your day? Because when we were in the same space, living and working, there is no separation or room for it, Mendez said.

As a business owner, you can’t really avoid bringing work home, Wimberly added. We just have to unplug; we try not to work on Sundays, but it is all a process. Maybe one day we’ll have Saturdays and Sundays off or maybe just every other Saturday off; I can see that day coming.

Identifying and developing additional leadership within the company is key to having more time for themselves and developing the brand, they said.

Bringing on Elise Alexander as a partner to help manage LUNA is a component of that strategy, they said. A longtime residential customer of ULAH Interiors + Design, she was among the women calling for ULAH to expand into women’s fashion, Mendez said, noting that she brings a new perspective.

And the timing is perfect, he added, as shoppers return in person, looking for fashion advice and new outfits to step out in a post-pandemic world.

I think people thought super casual could be this new normal, but customers are hungry to be stylish and classy to wear things a little more fun and dressy, he said, noting the unique ability of ‘ULAH and LUNA to intervene. The casual is probably there. stay, but I don’t think that means it has to be clear.

